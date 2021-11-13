Brazilian GP, ​​Sprint Race: Bottas wins ahead of Verstappen and Sainz, Hamilton comeback is 5th

Sprint Qualifying that sees triumph in Brazil Valtteri Bottas on the day of Lewis Hamilton’s great comeback, from last to 5th in the space of 24 laps. Place of honor for Verstappen, who earns 2 points in the world championship fight against Hamilton, while a perfect Sainz is 3rd.

Sainz, what a start!

High tension start: Bottas’ starting point is excellent, using the soft rubber to pass Verstappen immediately, and also the start of Sainz (soft tire for him too), good at going from sixth to third at the first corner and then going to Max’s attack in curve 4, taking second place; Verstappen thus slips into third position during the first lap, followed by Perez, Leclerc, Norris and Gasly, with Pierre starting badly. Immediately four positions gained for Hamilton (started, like the Red Bulls and Leclercs, with medium compound tires).

LIGHTS OUT IN SAO PAULO! Bottas takes the lead into Turn 1! And Sainz is up to second, with Verstappen third#BrazilGP # F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/KeG347oM18 – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 13, 2021

First kilometers with a lot of action, with Hamilton continuing his comeback: he passes Stroll on the finish line of the first lap, then takes advantage of the contact between Giovinazzi and Raikkonen (Kimi spins), then passes Tsunoda, Giovinazzi and Alonso in succession to be in 11th place on lap 10.

LAP 2/24 The Alfa Romeos make contact as the second lap begins Giovinazzi remains P11, but Raikkonen plummets to P20#BrazilGP # F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/609FHqGBem – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 13, 2021

In front, however, Bottas tries to make the pace but Verstappen, passing Sainz immediately (overtaking takes place on lap 4), gains the opportunity not to let the Finn escape, while Carlos tenaciously holds the third position from the attacks of Perez. More in difficulty instead Leclerc, who on the ninth pass fails to defend himself from Norris.

Hamilton, the comeback ends in 5th place

Hamilton’s comeback continues with overtaking against Ricciardo, Vettel, Ocon and Gasly. After the Frenchman, it was Leclerc’s turn, who surprised the Monegasque in turn 4 on the 20th of the 24 laps, throwing himself in pursuit of Norris, who passed at the very beginning of the last lap. Incredible the pace of the Mercedes’ English, clearly the fastest on the track, while in front Bottas, despite having to safeguard the soft in the final, manages to keep Verstappen behind. So for the Finn comes what officially counts as second consecutive pole position with relative 3 points, while Verstappen brings home the front row for tomorrow’s GP together with 2 points that allow him to take his advantage in the standings over Hamilton, a great 5th at the end, to 21. Behind the Dutch a Sainz by applause, 3rd at the end (1 points for him) and even ahead of Perez, 4th and incredibly just ahead of Hamilton. Behind the Mercedes number 44 Norris, then Leclerc, Gasly, Ocon, Vettel to close the top 10.

The starting grid for the Brazilian GP

Row 1: 1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Row 2: 3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Row 3: 5. Lando Norris (McLaren) 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Row 4: 7. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Row 5: 9. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 10. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) *

Row 6: 11. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 12. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

Row 7: 13. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Row 8:15. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

Row 9: 17. George Russell (Williams) 18. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)

Row 10: 19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

* 5 penalty positions

The order of arrival