Brazilian GP 2021 – Results PL1 – F1 Results – Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton He was the fastest in the free practice session held at the Interlagos circuit valid for the Brazilian Grand Prix, which will already experience Qualifying tonight since the Sprint Qualifying is scheduled for tomorrow. The Mercedes driver stopped the clock at 1’09 ″ 050, more than three tenths faster than Max Verstappen with Sergio Perez in third position. The Red Bull drivers, however, in the final of the session carried out a mini-stint of race simulation in view of tomorrow having immediately found an excellent set-up in the first runs unlike Hamilton, who had a great twist in the final. Fourth Bottas, fifth the usual Gasly, then the Ferrari of Sainz and Leclerc ahead of Ocon and Alonso’s Alpines who scored their best performance with a less performing compound than the standard bearers of the Maranello Scuderia.
Relive the Interlagos PL1s through ours LIVE
F1 / GP San Paolo 2021, ranking PL1
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1: 09.050 (S.)
|31
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1: 09.417 (S.)
|+ 0.367s
|22
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1: 09.492 (S.)
|+ 0.442s
|28
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1: 09.567 (S.)
|+ 0.517s
|30
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1: 09.880 (S.)
|+ 0.830s
|32
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1: 10.124 (S.)
|+ 1.074s
|31
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1: 10.142 (S.)
|+ 1.092s
|32
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1: 10.145 (M.)
|+ 1.095s
|27
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1: 10.201 (M.)
|+ 1.151s
|26
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1: 10.352 (S.)
|+ 1.302s
|27
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1: 10.374 (S.)
|+ 1.324s
|33
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1: 10.413 (S.)
|+ 1.363s
|28
|13
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 10.443 (S.)
|+ 1.393s
|31
|14
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 10,587 (S.)
|+ 1.537s
|31
|15
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1: 10.610 (M.)
|+ 1.560s
|27
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1: 10.885 (S.)
|+ 1.835s
|27
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1: 10.902 (S.)
|+ 1.852s
|23
|18
|George Russell
|Williams
|1: 10.938 (S.)
|+ 1.888s
|24
|19
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1: 10.990 (M.)
|+ 1.940s
|25
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1: 11.342 (S.)
|+ 2.292s
|28