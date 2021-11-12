Sports

Brazilian GP 2021 – Results PL1 – F1 Results – Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton He was the fastest in the free practice session held at the Interlagos circuit valid for the Brazilian Grand Prix, which will already experience Qualifying tonight since the Sprint Qualifying is scheduled for tomorrow. The Mercedes driver stopped the clock at 1’09 ″ 050, more than three tenths faster than Max Verstappen with Sergio Perez in third position. The Red Bull drivers, however, in the final of the session carried out a mini-stint of race simulation in view of tomorrow having immediately found an excellent set-up in the first runs unlike Hamilton, who had a great twist in the final. Fourth Bottas, fifth the usual Gasly, then the Ferrari of Sainz and Leclerc ahead of Ocon and Alonso’s Alpines who scored their best performance with a less performing compound than the standard bearers of the Maranello Scuderia.

F1 / GP San Paolo 2021, ranking PL1

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1: 09.050 (S.) 31
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1: 09.417 (S.) + 0.367s 22
3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1: 09.492 (S.) + 0.442s 28
4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1: 09.567 (S.) + 0.517s 30
5 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1: 09.880 (S.) + 0.830s 32
6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1: 10.124 (S.) + 1.074s 31
7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1: 10.142 (S.) + 1.092s 32
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1: 10.145 (M.) + 1.095s 27
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1: 10.201 (M.) + 1.151s 26
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1: 10.352 (S.) + 1.302s 27
11 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1: 10.374 (S.) + 1.324s 33
12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1: 10.413 (S.) + 1.363s 28
13 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1: 10.443 (S.) + 1.393s 31
14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1: 10,587 (S.) + 1.537s 31
15 Lando Norris McLaren 1: 10.610 (M.) + 1.560s 27
16 Mick Schumacher Haas 1: 10.885 (S.) + 1.835s 27
17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1: 10.902 (S.) + 1.852s 23
18 George Russell Williams 1: 10.938 (S.) + 1.888s 24
19 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1: 10.990 (M.) + 1.940s 25
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1: 11.342 (S.) + 2.292s 28

