brazilian model dwells on her inappropriate behavior

A famous Brazilian model has thrown big files on Gérard Piqué, in turmoil following stories of deception. We will explain everything to you.

Pique unfaithful to Shakira

The life of a footballer in Barcelona is never very easy. The pressure of the titles is incessant, you have to know how to bend to the collective, the media constantly fall on the players after a poor performance and the extra-sporting temptations are numerous. Many players have already fallen into the trap of Barcelona nightlife, like Ronaldinho for example. Stories of infidelity frequently break out in Spain, as recently with Eric Abidal, the former sporting director of the Catalan club who had a relationship with ex-Blaugrana player Hamraoui.

In recent weeks, the case that has hit the headlines in Catalonia is obviously that of the deceptions of Gerard Piqué, who was married to the famous singer Shakira. Now separated, several Iberian media confirm that the central defender is at its worst since his breakup with the one he met on the set of the clip WakaWaka in 2010.

Pique’s gritty messages

Suzy Cortez, famous model and winner of the Miss BumBum 2019 pageant confessed to the newspaper brand that Pique had made advances to him… quite dubious, when he was married to Shakira.

He asked for my number and sent me messages which he then deleted. He always asked me how big my butt was and said he was jealous of my tributes and my messages for Messi. (…) Shakira did not deserve this.

In addition to the world champion’s ulterior motives, the Brazilian also confided that almost all FC Barcelona players had sent her messages, except for one or two. Obviously, La Pulga is one of the faithful.