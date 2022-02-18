Brazilian press reveals that Adriano was sentenced for failed transfer with 18 prostitutes | football curiosities

Everyone spends their sorrows as best suits them and invests whatever is necessary to overcome them. Sometimes it is a therapy, sometimes a trip to get away from the cause of the pain, sometimes, as for Adriano, a good party, with prostitutes and alcohol is the cure for everything.

According to the Brazilian daily Extra, the former Inter Milan star felt so sad one day over a failed transfer that he spent a fortune on a noisy party.

It happened in 2015 when the French team Le Havre, from League 2, made him an offer for two years to continue his career after leaving Atlético Paranaense the previous year. But at the last moment the operation was frustrated and then Adriano found a way to kill the pain: nothing less than a visit to a brothel, whose account included the payment of 15 thousand euros to 18 prostitutes.

The source says that the former player traveled from France to Rio de Janeiro and took the group of women to a private party at the Vip’s Motel, where he spent another 10,000 euros in a lively party until the wee hours of the morning.

The four-time Serie A winner and 2004 Copa América champion is known for his antics off the pitch. He was acquitted in 2014 of drug trafficking after being charged four years earlier after appearing in photos with a notorious criminal known as Fernandinho in Rio’s favelas.

And one day he sold his mansion and all his belongings, except his medals, and moved into a luxury hotel at a cost of 13,000 euros per month. And last month the Rio press reported that he was arrested after refusing a breathalyzer test when he was caught driving without a license.

The former Corinthians center forward retired in 2016 after a brief stint with Miami United, where he scored a goal in his only game.