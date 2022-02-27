Brazilian soccer players leave Kiev; they forget futsal player in hotel

Brazilian soccer players Shakhtar Donetsk, the Dynamo and their families who were in a hotel in Kyiv managed to leave the capital of Ukraine on a train that will transport them to the border with Romania, as announced this Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The group of almost 50 persons was notified 40 minutes in advance to go to a nearby station and from there take a train that was chartered to Chernivtsinear the border with Romania and where a Brazilian diplomatic mission that traveled from Bucharest will receive them.

The chancellor, Carlos France“activated the Working Group ‘Brazilians in Ukraine’, a core of support for nationals in that country and that will be in charge of coordinating emergency actions and implementing a contingency plan for safe and orderly withdrawal,” the Ministry quoted in a note.

However, the futsal player Matheus Ramireswho was part of the group, told the Globonews channel that after lunch he went to bathe and when he returned the group had already left the place without notifying him.

“We all want to go out, we are all Brazilians. Very good that they were able to do it, but I would never have left a Brazilian behind. In fact, when the club brought us to the hotel we put pressure on a Brazilian student to come to the ‘bunker'”, said the Skyup player from Kyiv.

The action took place a few hours after the group of players and families broadcast a video on Instagram, the second in two days, in which appealed for government help and international humanitarian to be escorted to the train station ordered by the Embassy of Brazil.

Brazil has a plane ready for citizens

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) also indicated, but without giving logistical details of the operation, that has two KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft for a possible transport of its citizens and other South Americans who are in Ukraine, a country that was invaded by Russian military forces.

In fact, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry indicated that other Brazilians and South American citizens managed to cross the border with Romania and they are already with the mission that traveled from Bucharest and awaits the group of athletes and their families.

