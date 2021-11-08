News

Brazilian workers could soon be paid in bitcoin

Brazilian MP Luizão Goulart presented a bill that would allow workers to be paid in cryptocurrency. “Money was one of the greatest creations in the history of mankind,” reads the bill. “It allowed us to move from a primitive society based on bartering to an extremely complex and productive society”. Bitcoin is the natural evolution of money. While all previous forms compromised some properties – divisibility, durability, scarcity, saleability over time and space, etc., bitcoin has enabled a new paradigm in the history of money, the congressman noted.

“At the height of the 2008 financial crisis, Satoshi Nakamoto, in his white paper, proposes a ‘digital monetary system’ without the need for trust in a financial institution ”, reads the bill. “Our proposal satisfies this modernity by establishing that a worker can optionally receive part of their income in any type of cryptocurrency that exists in the financial market.”

Brazil has been in the news lately when it comes to bitcoin. A recent bill that sought to legalize BTC and cryptocurrency in the country, as well as enforce stricter rules for companies seeking to provide related services, was misunderstood as a step in the direction of making bitcoin a legal tender in Brazil.

