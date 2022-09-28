Brazil’s Incredible Offensive Armada

What’s next after this ad

Just before the Euro organized in 2021, the football planet drooled over the French attacking trio Benzema-Mbappé-Griezmann. In the end, the three Habs did not really terrorize the opposing defenses and even packed up in the round of 16. This year, it is not France, yet defending champion, who impresses, but Brazil. The Canarinha have just won seven of their eight matches played in 2022. And with style. After slapping Paraguay (4-0), Chile (4-0), Bolivia (4-0), South Korea (5-1), Japan (1-0) and Ghana (3- 0), the Auriverdes had fun with Tunisia (5-1).

A festival of goals scored thanks to a simply exceptional offensive sector. While players such as Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho or Gerson have been left at home, Tite can count on countless attacking cartridges: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United), Antony (Manchester United) , Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid), Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid).

Tite is spoiled for choice

So many big names, the majority of whom are in a resplendent state of form. Neymar is involved in 22 goals in 13 matches, Richarlison was decisive against Tunisia after his double against Ghana, wingers Antony and Raphinha continue to blast defenses and Tite even has the luxury of heating up the bench for Vinicius Junior. After the fiasco of 2018, Brazil appears much more armed in attack. Moreover, Neymar does not hide his satisfaction to see several young nuggets show the tip of their noses.

“I think the more good quality players we have in the squad, the better. Everyone is happy and so are we. Young people are good. That’s what I said last time, They’re young, but they already have a lot of experience. They are already playing in the best leagues in the world. Everyone knows the weight of playing for the national team, but they are incredible. They are great players with a well-made head.”, he said in the mixed zone. Strong in front, Brazil also know how to play their offensives as a team. “When the guys up front work like they did today, but also against Ghana, that is to attack the ball immediately, it’s more comfortable for us to play that way. You can defend while advancing, which is much better for a defender. It’s the right way to go.”, welcomed Danilo. Will the Seleção be unstoppable?