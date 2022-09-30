Brazil’s potential XI at the 2022 World Cup
Let’s move on to an expected selection at the turn. Brazil remain on two missed World Cups with a humiliation at home eight years ago and a disappointing quarter-final in 2018. Led by a fiery attack, the Seleção have everything to lift the 2022 World Cup. Thanks to our colleagues from 90min Brazillet’s find out together the probable composition of the Brazilians with the five crowns.
In his duel with Ederson, Alisson Becker should keep Tite’s confidence. The Liverpool goalkeeper has a serenity and consistency that have allowed him to establish himself in the bars of Brazil for many years.
Since the twilight of Dani Alves, the right flank has not found a real alternative. Danilo is the only one who can evolve with benchmarks and rhythm in this side position. In view of what he produces with Juventus Turin, it is not necessarily a strong point.
Marquinhos is the captain of Paris Saint-Germain and tries to apply his leadership in selection. The Brazilian international has great responsibilities in the recovery and the defensive withdrawal alongside a rather slow rock now.
The captain of Brazil will play his last World Cup. Thiago Silva displays logical physical shortcomings due to his aging age (38) with Chelsea. In selection, he will have to be even more rigorous so that they do not harm his nation. With Marquinhos, they know each other inside out.
Alex Sandro shows performances for the less sluggish with Juventus Turin. His face will have to be much more impactful with Brazil in a position with little competition. The second weak point of this selection.
Casemiro is like in a club the sentry in front of the defense. It’s up to him to cut out if necessary, intervene, read the game and use his long game to dismiss the opposing block. The Manchester United midfielder has big responsibilities but given his record, there is little doubt that he will do well.
Despite good profiles like Fabinho or Bruno Guimaraes, Fred should start the titular World Cup. The Manchester United player brings defensive stability and precision in the interventions appreciated by Tite.
The technical asset of this midfielder. Lucas Paqueta has the keys to the truck to carry the ball into the opposing camp. The former Olympique Lyonnais star is hard-hitting, technical and precise on the ball. His profile is precious and almost irreplaceable in Tite’s eleven.
Raphinha has been very successful since his debut with FC Barcelona. With the Brazilian selection, we felt he was already integrated into the team like the system. He quickly established himself as a starter at the expense of Rodrygo, for example.
He is the future top scorer in the history of the selection and the expectations are as high as expected. Neymar Jr will play in a drop-out striker role with plenty of freedom on the attacking front. The Paris Saint-Germain star will be in charge of giving Brazil victory in any way. He will have to rediscover his instincts as a born striker.
Yes, Vinicius Junior was one of the best players in the world last season, but for Real Madrid. For Brazil, he still has to prove himself. Vini didn’t play well in the Copa America final, and his country needs him to create danger with Neymar especially in elimination. A breaking player who will play his first World Cup.
