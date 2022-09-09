Brazil’s roster for friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia

The lists for the month of September are scrutinized very closely. The reason ? These are the last before the great mass of the World Cup. For Brazil, Tite has called up 26 players for the two friendlies played in France. Next September 23 in Le Havre against Ghana and, four days later, in Paris, at the Parc des Princes, against Tunisia.

What’s next after this ad

On this occasion, the boss of the Seleção did not especially reserve any major upheavals. But there were still two big surprises. Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus have not been called up. For the second, it’s a bad signal since he is not injured and wanted to change club in order to have more visibility by being a starter. At the Gunners, he scored 3 goals in 6 matches. Obviously insufficient.

Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Alves absent

For the rest, Tite renewed his confidence in the midfielder and striker of Flamengo, Everton Ribeiro and Pedro. But not at Gerson. Also note the first summons of the defender of Juventus, Bremer, and that of AS Roma, Ibañez. Finally, Daniel Alves (39) is, for the moment, about to lose his bet to go to Qatar. But the Pumas player keeps his chances.

“Dani arrived in Mexico and five days later he made his debut. He didn’t have a preseason. He had gastroenteritis which caused him to lose weight. This clearly affected his performance on a physical level. We know he can do it, but for the moment he is not able to be with us for these two games. But concerning the World Cup, he can come back.said the physical trainer auriverde Fábio Mahseredjian, present at the press conference.

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Danilo (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Ibañez (AS Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United)

Antony (Manchester United), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Atletico de Madrid), Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid ), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)