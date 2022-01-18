Bread, pasta, fish and vegetables: all the increases in the shopping cart

The surge of prices recorded in recent weeks unfortunately also concerns basic necessities such as bread, pasta and other foods. This is the umpteenth consequence of the cost of energy, which has caused an increase in the cost of raw materials and production.

Bread and pasta, the price hike

In recent months, the large Italian distribution brands of pasta they had already said they were in trouble, and at the beginning of 2022 price increases were announced. After all, as explained by the CEO Vincenzo Divella, the increase in the cost of wheat represents 60% of the production cost of pasta, to which 300% of the gas and 25% of the packaging must be added.

It is therefore an inevitable situation. After an average increase of 10.8% recorded in 2021, at the beginning of the year, large-scale distribution was asked to make adjustments to the price lists, as revealed by the vice president of Federdistribuzione and CEO of the VéGé group, Giorgio Santambrogio. There is talk of increases equal to 36%, then dropped to 25% in the negotiation phase. However, it is not certain that customers will see pasta prices rise to € 2.80-3.20 per kilo. In fact, promotions are increasing: the large-scale distribution, in fact, is willing to absorb the increases, however losing margins.

Riccardo Felicetti of Union-Food Confindustria explained that the main cause of the surge in pasta prices is the increase in the cost of durum wheat on international markets, also due to the drought of harvests in Canada and the United States, and the decrease in Russian exports. To this must also be added the expensive electricity and gas, which negatively affects companies. Already last year, as revealed by Coldiretti, international wheat prices increased by 31.3%.

Same goes for bread and baked goods. The flours, for example, they experienced a 38% increase, causing the cost of bread to rise by 3.3% last year. The rise in prices was found everywhere: from 4.25 euros per kilo in Milan to 4.68 euros in Bologna. The costs increase further when you go to see the other baked goods. “Each bakery decides whether or not to raise prices. So far we have kept the price at around € 4.40 per kilo, but the cost increases are no longer sustainable” , said Benvenuto Pagnani, vice president of Assopanificatori-Confesercenti, as reported by The nation.

The other increases in the shopping cart

But it doesn’t stop there. Others will also suffer increases consumer goods such as fish, vegetables and drinks. Ismea data in hand, already in 2021, the price of fresh fish rose by 19.6%, while that of frozen fish by 17.7%. Increases were also recorded for smoked fish, which rose by 10.6%.

As for vegetables, prices increased by 3.6%. As well as for meat, eggs and milk. The cost of drinks also increased: + 5.4%. On average, therefore, each family will spend 300 euros more for grocery shopping.