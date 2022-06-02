Break barriers with the gut

They say that when a woman is pregnant you can tell the sex of the baby by the appearance of her mother: girls steal your beauty for themselves and, often, the surrogate mother tends to look worse than when it is a man, who understands the situation and the future mother is much prettier. This is a rather outdated and macho generalized belief that is far from reality.

If you ask any of the women in my family, they will tell you that pregnancy is a beautiful stage but, above all, painful and that a pregnant woman is never beautiful. That’s what weddings are for, brides can wear anything that is their special day and develop a paranormal beauty that leaves everyone speechless.

However, Rihanna came to break the norm and show the world that you can be expecting a baby and still look amazing breaking any type of barrier of style norms and certain patterns in maternity fashion.

With her baby already in the incubator, I haven’t been able to close my mouth yet after almost nine months of amazing looks that were as far away as possible from what we had seen so far in reference to mothers-to-be on red carpets.

All those magazines that featured Blake Lively Already kim kardashian For changing the loose dress for a tight one back in 2016 when they were seven months old, they had to rectify and hand over the throne to the queen who, no matter what she wants, always manages to be the best in absolutely all disciplines.

In the last trimester I have seen more the navel of Barbadian singer than my own. Maybe it has to do with the fact that I’ve gone too far with Oreo cookies and my love handles have decided to bury my abs more than any year in the middle of the battle for the bikini operation, but it’s clear that the founder of Fenty Beauty He has done nothing but show off his belly.

When the Spanish influencers thought they were original for announcing their pregnancies with a selfie on Instagram along with the first ultrasound, Rihanna arrived and walked hand in hand with her boyfriend through the streets of New York wearing a Chanel coat in pink and trusting that the multiple paparazzi who walk through the Big Apple would immortalize the image with their state-of-the-art cameras.

I still remember how iconic it was Demi Moore posed for Vanity Fair completely naked and only accompanied by her large pregnant belly. Rihanna has passed the game and has decided to break schemes from the precise moment of the announcement until almost giving birth.

The artist turned all fashion codes upside down, showing that during this stage of a woman’s life it is possible to dress boldly and stay true to your personal style, with your great “drum” as a complement to the heels of Jimmy Choo.

Without knowing it, he has created a whole revolution that is here to stay and break with the most boring fashion. Necklines, heels and miniskirts have been a before and after of the concept we had until now and have consolidated trends that we will see from now on, without ceasing.