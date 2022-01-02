break from the South Tyrolean! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

0-30 Response diagonally and backhand overflowing line !! Sinner’s frenzied pressing!

0-15 He tries to take the ball of the Purcell exchange, but Sinner moves very well and maintains great depth.

4-1. Despite several seconds, Sinner confirms the break advantage without any problems.

40-15 Purcell’s mistake when he was exchanging at a low cruising speed.

30-15 Try to anticipate Purcell on the straight answer: his shot takes off.

15-15 Aggressive Purcell on the first second played by Sinner: goes down to the net and closes after a great response.

15-0 Still very well with the first Sinner.

3-1 BREAK SINNER! It is along the Australian line change. He manages to snatch the serve from his opponent the blue.

40-A Another excellent response from Sinner on an attackable second from the Australian. Second break ball.

40-40 Purcell service rushes to the rescue! Ace in the middle!

30-40 Answer on Sinner’s line! What aggression! New break chance for Italy.

30-30 Sinner humbly defends himself from afar and in the end the Australian puts the forehand in the corridor.

30-15 Another risk is taken with the second one and another double foul arrives for Purcell.

30-0 When he puts the first one it is difficult to contain the native of Sydney.

15-0 Continue to press at the Purcell service.

2-1. Second ace for Sinner who is in a series of eight points in his batting rounds.

40-0 Another arched corner found with the service.

30-0 First winner for Sinner who has not yet had to serve a second.

15-0 Excellent construction of the point for Sinner who attacks twice later in the service and closes with the volley.

1-1. Another first that gives the point direct to Purcell! Sinner does not realize two break points and the Aussie player is saved.

A-40 First winner to go out for the boy from Sydney.

40-40 The Australian player gets along with another ace!

40-A Purcell’s backhand variation rears up and ends out. Second break point for Sinner.

40-40 Other serve and volley, but this time Sinner does not miss the passerby after the aggressive response.

A-40 Another ace for Purcell.

40-40 SINNER’S ERRORACCIO! The second goal follows Purcell playing a complex demi-volley: Sinner sinks a wide open forehand into the net.

30-40 The first does not enter and Purcell has to defend himself from afar: the reverse goes away. Break ball in favor of Sinner.

30-30 Winning service for the Aussie player from the left!

15-30 He takes a risk on the second Purcell and runs into the first double fault.

15-15 The Australian is slow in moving to the left to play the forehand.

15-0 He starts with the ace in the center by pinching the Purcell line.

1-0. Purcell still loses control of the forehand and Sinner does not tremble in the first serving.

40-15 Sinner’s first ace finding a decidedly acute trajectory.

30-15 External service, straight along the line in an open field and smash solver at the net.

15-15 He presses Sinner with the forehand and in the end Purcell goes out of his way.

0-15 Aggressive Purcell! Deep answer and backhand winning line!

IT BEGINS!! JANNIK SINNER AT SERVICE!

8.16 Finish the heating: everything is ready!

8.14 Last year Purcell reached the semifinal in the Eastbourne tournament, on grass, facing two Italians: first he beat Andreas Seppi in three sets, only to be then folded in three halves by Lorenzo Sonego.

8.12 The French Aurelie Tourte, one of the most popular seat judges on the circuit, referees the match. Last year he directed the Roland Garros final between Djokovic and Tsitsipas.

8.10 The 2022 of Italian tennis begins here: the Azzurri are visibly excited in representing our country in this first appointment of the season.

8.08 ITALIAN ANTHEM IN SYDNEY! EMBRACE OUR BLUES TO SING IT A SQUARCIAGOLA!

8.07 It begins with the Australian anthem.

8.06 The two teams enter the field in the roar of the public! Ken Rosewall Arena filled up for the hosts’ debut.

8.05 Access to the ATP Cup does not take place through convocation, but through registration like normal ATP tournaments.

8.03 Australia has changed its formation compared to Davis: De Minaur remains number one, but in the major team competition the Aussies lined up Popyrin or Millman.

8.01 The passage from one match to another requires quite extended timing: in fact, the spectators of Russia-France must go out and those who will enjoy the evening session must enter.

7.59 Unlike the Davis Cup finals, Riccardo Piatti’s pupil will be number two: Matteo Berrettini has recovered from the dramatic injury of the Atp Finals and has resumed the role of leader of the Italian troop.

7.57 Sinner showed great progress in personality in dragging his national team last November. The South Tyrolean made his debut with the blue jersey in Davis by winning all three matches: Isner, Galan and Cilic all lined up.

7.55 We start with the challenge between numbers two, then move on to numbers one and the final double: format similar to that of the Davis Cup. The only differences are represented by a group stage in which there are four teams instead of three per group and in the doubles the rules of the ATP tournaments are used: deciding point on 40-40 and supertiebreak instead of the regular third set.

7.53 The captain of Italy is not Filippo Volandri: in the Atp Cup the captain corresponds to the coach of the number one of his own national team. Consequently, as last year, Vincenzo Santopadre, Matteo Berrettini’s coach, will follow the Azzurri.

7.51 Certainly this is an easier task for the blue number two. James Duckworth had already beaten Sinner in Toronto last year and put him in serious trouble in Sofia.

7.49 Sinner has already faced Purcell on two occasions, both at the Slam level: in 2020 the player from Sesto Pusteria won in three sets at the Australian Open, while last year he conceded only one partial at the US Open, winning it in four sets .

7.47 Jannik Sinner’s opponent will not be James Duckworth, but the South Tyrolean will face Max Purcell, number 176 in the ATP ranking.

7.45 Welcome back to OA Sport friends. Russia beat France 2-1: Medvedev and Safiullin ruled the French duo of Martin and Roger-Vasselin with a double 6-4. Russians therefore in command of group B awaiting Italy-Australia.

7.26 At this point it is already certain that Sinner-Purcell will not even start at 8.00. The optimistic estimate is for 8.30, but it could also go further.

7.25 France ahead 3-2 in the second set, but without a break.

7.05 Russia wins the first set 6-4.

6.55 Russia in doubles with Medvedev / Safiullin, France with Martin / Vasselin. Score 4-4 in the first set. At the end of this double it will be up to Sinner against Purcell.

6.53 There are two precedents between Sinner and Purcell (the latter n.176 in the ATP ranking), both in favor of the Italian: 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the Australian Open 2020 and 6-4 , 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of the 2021 US Open.

6.24 See you soon, we will update you on the start of the meeting between Italy and Australia.

6.22 The match will also probably start with a little delay: Russia and France have yet to start the decisive double on the score of 1-1. Roman Safiullin recovered Arthur Rinderknech and Ugo Humbert accomplished the feat by beating world number two Daniil Medvedev being down 7-6 3-0.

6.20 Good morning OA Sport friends. Jannik Sinner’s opponent has changed: the blue will not start the season against James Duckworth, but will be opposed to Max Purcell. The commitment for the South Tyrolean to debut in the competition is theoretically lightened.

The game program of January 2nd – The Sinner-Duckworth program – Sinner’s ranking projections in 2022

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE by Sinner-Duckworth, first match of the match between Italy and Australia, first day of Group B of the 2022 ATP Cup which takes place in Sydney (Australia).

Jannik Sinner from the national team to the national team: the South Tyrolean after having dragged the Azzurri into the Davis Cup finals with the victories on Isner, Galan and Cilic, wants to confirm its growth in terms of leadership and charisma in representing the Italian colors. The experiences made at the ATP Finals and in general in 2021 portend a further leap in quality by the pupil of Riccardo Piatti this season.

In front there is James Duckworth, a player who grew considerably in 2021 in which he reached the first ATP final in Nur Sultan and climbed the rankings, earning a place among the top 50 in the world. Illustrious victims such as Roberto Bautista Agut, Taylor Fritz and Sinner himself they bowed to the Australian last season.

There are already three precedents between the two: Sinner won indoors in Cologne and Sofia (the latter with some difficulties), but he lost in Toronto, demonstrating that the Aussie player can cause him trouble.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE by Sinner-Duckworth, first match of the match between Italy and Australia, first day of Group B of the 2022 ATP Cup which takes place in Sydney. This group also includes France and Russia. At 7.30 we start, we will connect with a little advance to introduce the event in the best possible way. Have fun and come on Italy!

Photo: Marco Alpozzi / LaPresse