Break in Chivas? The snub of Marcelo Michel Leaño to Ricardo Peláez

Chivas is one of the most important and winning clubs in the history of Mexican soccer, so the pressure that exists within the institution is very great, especially after the poor results that have been obtained in recent months. situation that would be complicated after the appearance of a video starring Ricardo Peláez and Marcelo Michel Leaño.

On Guadalajara has experienced weeks of great stress due to the absence of positive results throughout the Clausura 2022 and especially during the entire management of the ‘Chess player’, since the fans have repeatedly expressed their discontent with the 35-year-old helmsman’s project.

In a recording, supposedly made last weekend in San José, California, prior to the Flock match against León, a fan captured the moment of the arrival of the Guadalajara squad at PayPal Park, where Michel Leaño would have ignored Ricardo Peláez at the entrance of the dressing room. In the video, it is perceived how Marcelo enters directly into the locker room without giving the rojiblanco manager a glance, who only watches him go by.

So far, no official position has been released from the institution, but some fans have recalled that the entire team shared a hotel during the concentration in California, so they should not greet each other as if they had not seen each other before.

What’s next for Chivas?

After confirming that next weekend’s duel against Rayados will be postponed due to the conditions of the Akron Stadium field due to the extra-sports events it has hosted, Guadalajara will return to activity until April 9 when they visit Toluca on the field of Nemesio Diez.

