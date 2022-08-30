“Break My Soul” Beyonce’s unstoppable hit does not come from nowhere…

This Queen B title has caused a planetary earthquake on social networks since its release on June 21.

And if it works so well, it’s first of all because this disc, cut for the dancefloors, has its roots in the 90s, the golden age of dance music and precisely in the hit Show me love by Robin S released in 1993, listen carefully!

CQFD!

It is also the rap of Big Freedia, the queen of twerking from New Orleans, who brings this incredible fishing to Beyoncé’s hit.

To let go, to free oneself from the gaze of the other, and from the weight of perfection, this is essentially Beyoncé’s message.

Despite his legendary status, the megastar is nonetheless a human being who claims basic needs.

Which ones for example?

Above all: his freedom. With Renaissancewritten during the pandemic, when 47 million Americans left their jobs (in 2021), Break my pennyIt has become the symbol of the great resignation in the United States.

Beyoncé has also reviewed her priorities and says she wanted to offer a place to scream, let go, feel as unique, strong and sexy… as in her title Summer Renaissancea nod to the late Donna Summer.

Beyoncé has surrounded herself very well, her husband rapper Jay Z and Nile Rodgers are part of the cast of collaborators, when the great Grace Jones shares a frenzied ragga with Beyoncé, Move out the way !

And when Beyoncé invites Madonna for a remix of Break My Soul we obtain a sensual and dancing piece, on a background of vogueMadonna’s anthem released in 1990.

Together, they pay tribute to women who have marked the history of music, starting with the Queen Mother Madonna!

Aaliyah, Janet Jackson, Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Betty Davis, Lizzo, Solange Knowles, Grace Jones, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, Nicky Minaj and many more.

Break my soul, the Queens remixthat’s it!

RenaissanceBeyonce’s new album is already available.