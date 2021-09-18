Break Up on the Phone like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

The decision to go their separate ways would have matured, first, in Ana de Armas. “Ben Affleck he doesn’t go out with Ana anymore, she’s done, ”he told People a source close to the couple, explaining, however, how the end of love was also placidly accepted by Affleck. Which, in fact, would not have needed a face-to-face confrontation.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, whose bond would be born on the set of Deep Water, they would have decided to separate on the phone, I remember – in the others – of that limbo between adolescence and adulthood, when any difficult communication could be mitigated by a text message (and no blue tick).

“They had several discussions and, finally, they decided to end it,” he explained to People a second source, swearing that the farewell took place “on the phone”.

When, how, in what way, the anonymous did not say. Ana de Armas may have chosen to dedicate a long phone call to the 48-year-old, or she may have preferred to settle the matter with a quick conversation on Whatsapp. “Hello, I’ll let go, answer “, could have been the succinct message of the actress, who, at thirty-two, is said to have not been able to bear the weight of such an onerous existence.

Ben Affleck, a marriage behind him and three children to raise, would have forced his young partner to live in the city she hated most, Los Angeles, adapting to the rhythms of a pre-existing family and the problems inherent in addiction. The actor, who came out of a last rehab, had to fight for a long time against alcoholism, a plague that several times, over the years, has dragged him towards the abyss.

