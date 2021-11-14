break with Raiola and farewell to Juventus

The latest of the Juventus transfer market have as protagonists Mino Raiola and his now former client owned by the bianconeri

Mino’s agency Raiola a player ‘loses’. A player owned by the Juventus, although probably for a little while longer.

Let’s talk about Mohamed Ihattaren, or rather the Ihattaren ‘case’ given that the Dutch talent returned to Holland by giving up Sampdoria out of the blue and without an explanation. Indeed, the explanation – quite general – was there: personal problems. He arrived in Sampdoria last summer, after having been bought by Psv Eindhoven for just under 2 million euros.

READ ALSO >>> Donnarumma’s problems: “It hurts, it bothers me”

Transfer market, not only Juventus: Ihattaren also says goodbye to Raiola

According to ‘Voetbal International’, the midfielder born in 2002 intends to say goodbye to Juventus, starting from his country. He is currently training with theUtrecht. Speaking of goodbyes, that would already be official at the same Raiola. Now, adds the same source, Ihattaren is represented by Ali Dursun, among others attorney of de Jong of Barcelona and (for several weeks) of Donny van de Beek of Manchester United, profile in the sights of the bianconeri.