Sports

break with Raiola and farewell to Juventus

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

The latest of the Juventus transfer market have as protagonists Mino Raiola and his now former client owned by the bianconeri

Mino’s agency Raiola a player ‘loses’. A player owned by the Juventus, although probably for a little while longer.

Mino Raiola © LaPresse

Let’s talk about Mohamed Ihattaren, or rather the Ihattaren ‘case’ given that the Dutch talent returned to Holland by giving up Sampdoria out of the blue and without an explanation. Indeed, the explanation – quite general – was there: personal problems. He arrived in Sampdoria last summer, after having been bought by Psv Eindhoven for just under 2 million euros.

READ ALSO >>> Donnarumma’s problems: “It hurts, it bothers me”

Transfer market, not only Juventus: Ihattaren also says goodbye to Raiola

Ihattaren in action at the time of the PSV © LaPresse

According to ‘Voetbal International’, the midfielder born in 2002 intends to say goodbye to Juventus, starting from his country. He is currently training with theUtrecht. Speaking of goodbyes, that would already be official at the same Raiola. Now, adds the same source, Ihattaren is represented by Ali Dursun, among others attorney of de Jong of Barcelona and (for several weeks) of Donny van de Beek of Manchester United, profile in the sights of the bianconeri.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

I don’t think the fines did Ben Simmons’ mental health problems any good

1 day ago

Pfizer or Moderna, who can do it, when to book, the Faq- Corriere.it

2 days ago

A super Venice beats leaders Buducnost

4 days ago

“Insigne? I don’t force anyone, he has to decide what he wants. Spalletti? One more man. On the African Cup …”

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button