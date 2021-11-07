Breakdown with the Volkswagen ID.3: Marco’s outburst

Breakdown with the Volkswagen ID.3: Marco, a reader from Venice, talks about his frustration, also linked to the lack of a replacement car. Vaielectric he replies. We remind you that your emails must be sent to info@vielettrico.it

Breakdown with Volkswagen after 7,000 km due to “traction anomaly”

“CAs the owner of a Volkswagen ID.3 I would like to bring you my experience of disastrous after-sales service. I approached the world of electric almost by chance, consulting friends who had already taken this step. And in no time I decided to purchase an ID.3 with financing Business. I was already following some cases of failure in the various forums and at some point I fell into it too. After 7,000 km, my ID.3 starts giving some traction anomaly alarm, in yellow. Alarm that promptly disappears after the system is restarted. I contacted the Venice workshop where I bought the car. Without even checking, they dismiss me by saying that if the error message goes away they can’t do anything about it. The fact is that after a few weeks, in the worst holiday period (August), my ID.3 leaves me on my feet for good. This time I contacted roadside assistance, who sent the car with the tow truck to the nearest Volkswagen workshop“.

Breakdown with Volkswagen: “No replacement car”

“After an initial analysis and data download, the car is sent to a second service center, capable of put your hand on the high voltage parts. The spare parts will arrive after a month and the repair requires 10 weeks, waiting for my turn. There is still little experience in repairing electric cars and little qualified personnel. The thing that has bothered me the most is that in all this time I have not had not even a replacement car. For Volkswagen we are beta testers of their cars and we take all risks in case of breakdown. In mid-October I get the car back .. and that’s right after 3 weeks here again traction and electrical system anomalies reappear. I am in despair. I’ll have to take the car back to the workshop and wait for who knows how much longer. Plus I’m considering change cars before the deadline of the 3 years of financing .. not an easy and in any case expensive choice. Marco Drigo.

The sales network lives with annoyance from these stumbles

Reply. We have already dealt with the “defects of youth”(As the German press defined them) of the Volkswagen ID.3. Our collaborator too Paolo Mariano he knows something about it (here the article), as a Milanese reader to which the on-board display signaled a “brake anomalythe”. And it is true that in the forums dedicated to this car there are other tales of software problems they created problems to the first owners. It would not be serious, in the absence of more complete statistics, to give an opinion on the first VW electric of the new course. One thing, however, we feel like saying: they cannot be customers to suffer the inconvenience related to these issues. The German manufacturer, like the competition, has entered new terrain in which there may be accidents along the way. But it is clear that the sales (and service) network is not equipped to deal with these often complicated situations. Especially since many dealers are still clearly skeptical about the electric and live these situations with obvious annoyance.

