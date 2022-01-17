Breakfast at the bar | croissant and cappuccino rise and rise again

Having breakfast at the bar costs more, with the price increases that have affected what are the classic drinks for millions of Italians. The reasons.

Croissant and cappuccino, the classic breakfast at the bar which opens the days of many. There are those who as soon as they wake up in the morning wash, get dressed and go out, then drink an espresso and put something under their teeth.

Only now breakfast costs more. Bad business for those situations in which it happens to have to offer, because the disbursement is felt. In fact, the categories of consumers let us know how the breakfast at the bar with coffee, croissant and cappuccino have undergone a significant increase in prices.

But many reports have also come from users, who complain how, overnight, prices have risen from North to South throughout Italy. Obviously we are talking about a few cents for breakfast at the bar, but this is perceived as a worrying sign.

Breakfast at the bar, the increases may not stop there

Not to mention that in any case a weight, however small, ends up being there within a period of time of a month or a year. There are those who have breakfast at the bar every morning and sooner or later this thing makes itself felt on the wallet.

At a percentage level, the price increases on breakfast at the bar are to be identified at an average of 2.8%, as confirmed by Istat as well as by the trade associations. And another calculation reports that the regular consumers of breakfast at the bar are about 5 and a half million people. all over Italy.

But why have there been these increases? This is directly related to the increases in bills as well as the rising cost of purchasing raw materials such as sugar, wheat, milk, coffee and cocoa, among others.

The calculated increases, and prices could go up again

These are the increases already observed:

espresso coffee from 1 euro to 1.10 euro;

cappuccino from 1.40 euros to 1.50 euros;

croissant and various brioches from 1 euro to 1.20 euro;

However, there is a real risk, for example, that coffee could even reach 1.50 euros and that similar increases also affect other classic bar drinks. If the cost of the bills is not calmed, it will turn out just like that. A full breakfast might even arrive to cost 41% more on average.

