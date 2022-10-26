Breakfast: what time should it be eaten to lose weight? – Health

One of the fundamental aspects to maintain a healthy diet is the times in which food should be consumed, since this depends on how the body processes nutrients and how it disposes of what is not functional for the digestive system and for our body.

In principle, keep in mind that the ideal is to eat three times a day, according to Alicia Cleves, nutritionist and director of the Cinumed Nutrition Center; who explained in an interview with EL TIEMPO that it is recommended not to skip any of the three main meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner.

On the other hand, although most agree that there is no exact and immovable time, there are time slots that depend on the lifestyle of each person in which experts recommend consuming three meals a day. We tell you what they are.

Dinner

A group of researchers from Northwestern University in Chicago conducted a study whose results showed that eating at night creates a predisposition to gain weight. Why? What the research suggests is that people who tend to go to bed late tend to consume foods loaded with fats and carbohydrates during that period of time.

This adds to the fact that the body is in a state of rest while sleeping, so the products ingested will not be processed in the same way as if you were awake.

About, the nutritionist of the Comprehensive Center for Personal Training, Nutrition and Health of Barcelona (KOA Center) Anabel Fernández clarified in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’ that it is not healthy to obsess over eating times, the important thing is that you eat dinner at least two hours before bedtime.

Lunch

Lunch time depends on your breakfast, mainly. Still, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that you don’t eat lunch before 1 pm or after 3 pm, as it could affect your dinner time.

In this regard, a study published in the ‘International Journal of Obesity’ concluded that eating before three in the afternoon helps to lose weight.

“Those who ate late, after 3 pm, showed an 8% weight loss; while those who did it before that time managed to reduce their weight by 12%”, Marta Garaulet, specialist in Physiology at the University of Murcia, told the specialized health portal ‘Bienestar 180’, regarding her analysis of the research.

Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal, according to experts, to start the day with energy and vitality. Although the head of the Nutrition Area of ​​the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians, Guadalupe Blay, said in an interview with ‘La Vanguardia’ that the ideal is to have breakfast at 9 am; scientific media such as the magazine ‘LiveScience Brown-Riggs’ have pointed out that breakfast should depend on when the person wakes up. Preferably, you should eat for the first time in the day one hour after getting up.

That’s the way it is. He already knows how to stay fit and healthy through feeding schedules. Remember that it is necessary to alternate these recommendations with a healthy diet and more healthy lifestyle habits.

