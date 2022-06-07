Breaking Bad actor arrested for trying to have sex with a minor

Stoney Westmoreland, who plays officer Saxton in “Breaking bad” and “Better call Saul”, will spend two years in prison for trying to convince a minor to have sex with him, after reaching an agreement, as the actor He pleaded guilty to have his sentence reduced.

This afternoon, “TMZ” made public the conviction of the actor, who is also known for participating in Disney productions. After engaging in a conversation with Westmorelan’s lawyer, the outlet reported that, originally, the offense merited 10 years in prison, but for accepting his involvement in the crime, after serving two years in prison, he will have to face a decade of probation. .

The offense took place in 2018, when the 52-year-old actor used a dating app to persuade a 13-year-old boy to have sex. However, the page had been tapped by an undercover police officer, who was actually behind the screen.

Some time later, Stoney was evaluated by a psychiatrist, who assured that the actor was convinced that it had been a consensual role-playing game with another adult. However, he accepted guilt for his actions to avoid more severe problems with United States law.

Under the plea agreement, Westmoreland will have to cooperate with the DNA collection and register as a sex offender. In addition, all his devices will be intervened, in search of evidence that shows other attempts similar to that of 2018. Finally, the actor will have to account for the social networks that he uses and for what purposes he seeks to be part of the platforms.

Among the consequences that the actor is already experiencing, is the dismissal of Disney productions and the prohibition of dealing with people under 18 years of age. So far, Vince Gilligan, producer and director of the successful series “Breaking bad” and its spin-off, “Better call Saul”, has not commented on the actor’s imprisonment.