‘Breaking Bad’ actor jailed for trying to have sex with a minor

Photo of James James1 hour ago
Stoney Westmorelandwho plays Officer Saxton in “breaking bad” Y “Better Call Saul”, will spend two years in prison for trying to convince a minor to hold sexual intercourse with him, after reaching an agreement, because the actor pleaded guilty so that the sentence was reduced.

On Monday afternoon, the TMZ portal made public the conviction of the actor, who is also known for participating in Disney productions. After engaging in a conversation with Westmoreland’s lawyer, the media reported that, originally, the offense merited 10 years in prison, but for accepting his involvement in the crime, after serving two years in prison, he will have to face a decade of probation. .

The offense took place in 2018, when the 52-year-old actor used a dating app to persuade a 13-year-old boy to have sex. However, the page had been tapped by an undercover police officer, who was actually behind the screen.

Stoney Westmoreland in the production of Andi Mack, for DIsney Channel
Stoney Westmoreland in the production of Andi Mack, for DIsney Channel (Instagram)

Some time later, Stoney was evaluated by a psychiatrist, who assured that the actor was convinced that it had been a consensual role-playing game with another adult. However, he accepted guilt for his actions to avoid more severe problems with United States law.

Under the plea agreement, Westmoreland will have to cooperate with the DNA collection and register as a sex offender. In addition, all his devices will be intervened, in search of evidence that shows other attempts similar to that of 2018. Finally, the actor will have to account for the social networks that he uses and for what purposes he seeks to be part of the platforms.

Among the consequences that the actor is already experiencing, is the dismissal of Disney productions and the prohibition of dealing with people under 18 years of age. So far, Vince Gilligan, producer and director of the successful series “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off, “Better Call Saul”, has not commented on the actor’s imprisonment.

