Breaking Bad, Samuel L. Jackson wanted an incredible crossover with the MCU

breaking Bad has made television history and for many it couldn’t be a more perfect series than this. Yet if Samuel L. Jackson got what he wanted, which was a cameo in the Vince Gilligan series, for many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have been the icing on the cake.

The actor played Nick Fury from the movie Iron Man of 2008 and breaking Bad obviously it was not, and is not, in any way related to Marvel Comics since he followed a normal high school teacher, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who turns into a drug kingpin after a bad diagnosis of cancer that left him no way out.

breaking Bad debuted on AMC in January 2008, four months later, Phase 1 of the MCU was launched with the film Iron Man interpreted by Robert Downey Jr. and despite the abysmal differences, Jackson had a crossover planned.

When breaking Bad ended after five seasons and an incredible number of awards in September 2013, the MCU was in the middle of Phase 2. While today the Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul, is about to conclude with the sixth season, the MCU has just entered the Phase 4 which includes a mix of feature films and TV series on Disney +.

Though Breaking Bad and the MCU they don’t seem to have a lot in common, filming was done on set many close to each other. The AMC series was set in Albuquerque, in New Mexico, which is also where it was primarily filmed. In 2011, Marvel used Albuquerque Studios as one of the sets during the development of The Avengers.

Since the character of Jackson he was very present in those scenes, he was working in the studio which was right next to the studio of breaking Bad. This gave the actor an idea for a costumed cameo as Nick Fury. His proposal included a scene in which Nick Fury enters Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast food chain owned by antagonist Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in costume, orders food and leaves.

“I just wanted to order three pieces and drive people crazy”, he said Jackson in an interview with IndieWire. “Then people would say, ‘Wow, was it really him?'”

He explained that the manufacturers they weren’t interested but those who were somewhat familiar with the MCU would recognized the super spy immediately, especially since it would have looked a little out of place in a New Mexico fried chicken restaurant.

It is more than possible, if not highly probable, that i Marvel Studios do not allow one of their characters to appear elsewhere, especially in costume. But it would have been anyway electrifying for Jackson appear briefly as himself and the audience would surely appreciate.

