Breaking Bad: The last appearance of actor Jesse Plemons and what happened to him

After the last appearance of the actor Jesse Plemons as Todd Alquist in the Breaking Bad series, fans have been wondering what happened to him after the end of the program, however, this is what is known about the star’s new projects .

April 17, 2022 6:13 p.m.

The final seasons of breaking badthey introduced new characters who came to give a twist to the show’s plot that would make Walter White’s job difficult (Bryan Cranston). One of those newcomers was young Todd Alquist, played by Jesse Plemons, who with his face of a good person was actually a cruel murderer and torturer. However, this is what the actor is known to have been up to.

Breaking Bad: What happened to actor Jesse Plemons after the finale?

The last appearance of Jesse Plemons in the series breaking bad It was when Walter White arrived at the place where Jesse Pinkman was being held captive (Aaron Paul) manufacturing blue methamphetamine for the Nazi group to which Plemons’ character Todd Todd Alquist belonged. Although in that rescue the only survivor was Pinkman, who fled the scene in one of the vehicles.

However, Plemons appears once again as Todd in the Breaking Bad movie El Camino, which premiered on Netflix in 2019. Specifically in flashbacks to Jesse’s time in captivity, while Todd and Kenny (Kevin Rankin) supervise Neil Kandy (Scott MacArthur) to build a new cage for Jesse after his escape attempt. But, once Todd is dead, Jesse goes to his house to look for the money he had hidden in order to escape.

After 3 years since the last appearance of Plemons in the franchise of breaking baddebuted to great acclaim in the 2021 film, The Power of The Dog, which made history by receiving 12 Oscar nominations, with four nominations coming from the acting category, including Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kody Smit- McPhee and Plemons.

Breaking Bad: The last appearance of actor Jesse Plemons was in the movie El Camino

Jesse Plemons was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, while his wife, Dunst, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The winks marked the famous couple’s first Oscar nominations. Although they lost, the pair enjoyed recognition for their work.

Currently, Plemons continues his rise to stardom with more projects, in addition to the successes he achieved in 2021, he appeared in Jungle Cruise, Judas and The Black Messiah and The Antlers. Now, she’s gearing up to star in the thriller, Windfall, alongside The Walking Dead actress Lily Collins and Jason Segel.