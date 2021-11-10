Breaking Dawn – Part 2 “November 10th

The cult film tonight on TV: “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 21.10 on La 5 (Channel 30)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2) is a 2012 film directed by Bill Condon starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

It is the second part of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, the fourth and final film adaptation in the series of Twilight, the eponymous fantasy novels by Stephenie Meyer. In the United States and in all other international cinemas the film was released on November 16, 2012, while in Italy on November 14.

“When you can live forever, is there something worth dying for?” (Movie tagline)

The film begins with Bella awakening after her transformation into a vampire. Waiting for her is the Cullen family and in particular her husband Edward.

Bella immediately realizes the changes her body has undergone and expresses the desire to be able to see her daughter, whom she named Renesmee but, since the child is a hybrid and therefore is partly human, this desire is not granted to her to keep. Renesmee safe.

Bella is accompanied by Edward on her first hunt, where she stumbles upon a wounded man, being drawn to his blood. Eventually, the girl manages to control her thirst and not attack the human.

Upon their return, she is allowed to see her daughter and Bella immediately realizes that Renesmee is growing visibly. She also learns of the mental gift that the child possesses: in fact Renesmee manages to convey her thoughts through touch, a sort of overturning of the power of the Volturi leader, Aro. Bella also learns of Jacob’s imprinting on the little girl, whom he calls with the diminutive of “Nessie”.

Subsequently, the couple receive a private cottage as a gift from the Cullens where they have sex for the first time since Bella’s transformation, finally finding a balance.

Meanwhile, Renesmee is growing faster and faster, so much so that she looks almost one year old a few days after birth.

Jacob’s imprint creates a truce between the werewolves and the Cullens.

During a hunting trip in the woods, the little girl is noticed by a vampire of ninth Irina who, believing her to be an immortal child transformed with a bite, a practice forbidden among vampires, immediately informs the Volturi.

A vision from Alice warns the Cullens that the Volturi will soon join them to learn the truth about Renesmee. The Cullens then look for a way to inform the Volturi of Irina’s mistake and decide to get a host of witnesses. Several vampires respond to Carlisle’s call, including the Denali Clan, the Irish Clan and the Egyptian Clan.

The vampire witnesses are housed in the Cullens’ house and, during the preparations to face the arrival of the Volturi, Alice and Jasper leave the family without giving explanations. The only clue of their departure is left to Bella, who begins to investigate their sudden decision. The girl discovers that Alice has left her a message on a page of The Merchant of Venice and, following the various tracks, she finds the address of a lawyer who can forge documents. Jasper hired him to get him some fake IDs for Jacob and Renesmee in case they get into a fight with the Volturi, so they can escape and get to safety.

During a drill with a vampire named Kate, Bella discovers that she possesses a shielding power from the powers of other vampires and trains to extend it as far as possible.

As soon as the snow has set, the Volturi arrive with all their guards complete and the Cullens and vampire witnesses are joined by the werewolves.

After arguing with Carlisle, Aro realizes that Irina was wrong and Caius, the third and final leader of the Volturi, kills her in front of everyone.

Although no vampiric laws have been violated, the Volturi assess the danger of leaving Renesmee alive and decide to vote on a possible fight. At that point, Alice and Jasper make their return with Huilen and Nahuel, the latter a hybrid like Renesmee, who however has reached physical maturity for a hundred years. The proof that the girl does not represent a danger is now established and Aro decides to let it go, also because, after touching Alice, she sends him images from the future, making him discover that, in a possible fight, the Volturi would have all been defeated. including himself, by Edward and Bella themselves.

After returning to the home of the Cullens, the witnesses (vampires) invited by Carlisle leave, each returning to their own home. As Reneesme greets the visitors, Edward reveals to Jacob that although there is still a slight dislike between the two, he is glad that Reneesme has him around. Shortly thereafter, Alice has a vision of the future, which shows Reneesme as an adult with Jacob on a beach (hinting that the two will get engaged).

At the end of it all, Bella allows Edward to enter her thoughts, now being able to move him shield from his mind. Their eternity together finally begins.

Personages

The Cullens

Robert Pattinson is Edward Cullen the vampire born in 1901 stopped at the age of seventeen, adopted by Carlisle Cullen along with other vampires. Edward has the ability to read the minds of others, except that of Bella, his fiancée.

Peter Facinelli is Carlisle Cullen head of the family of the Cullens. Carlisle is a doctor and embraces the “vegetarian” lifestyle with his family;

Elizabeth Reaser is Esme Cullen wife of Carlisle and transformed into a vampire by her husband;

Ashley Greene is Alice Cullen, also adopted by the Cullen family. Alice predicts the future until the decisions made change, in which case the future would change too. She is life partner Jasper Hale;

Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale, a vampire with a gift for controlling emotions. Jasper helps her family in their battle with Victoria and the newborn vampires, training them to fight with the techniques she has learned throughout her life. He too was adopted by the Cullens;

Nikki Reed is Rosalie Hale, the beautiful vampire created and adopted by Carlisle after he found her dying from rape. She is married to Emmett Cullen;

Kellan Lutz is Emmett Cullen, the strongest member of the family. Being very strong, he can’t wait to fight Victoria and her offspring. He too was adopted by the Cullen family.

The Humans

Kristen Stewart is Bella Swan, the human in love with Edward Cullen. After spending time with Jacob Black, she is in crisis because she feels connected to both of them; she knows she loves Edward and can never do without him but she is desperate for Jacob’s disquiet.

Billy Burke as Charlie Swan, Bella’s father and Sheriff of Forks;

Gil Birmingham is Billy Black, Jacob Black’s father and elder of the Quileute tribe;

Tinsel Korey in the role of Emily Young, Sam Uley’s partner who is imprinted. His face was scarred by an uncontrolled fit of anger from Sam.

Jack Huston as Royce King, Rosalie Hale’s boyfriend who raped her and left her dying;

Christian Serratos is Angela Weber, Bella’s schoolmate and friend;

Michael Welch is Mike Newton, Bella’s schoolmate;

Anna Kendrick is Jessica Stanley, Bella’s schoolmate and friend;

Justin Chon as Eric Yorkie, Bella’s schoolmate;

Sarah Clarke is Renée Dwyer, Bella’s mother.

The werewolves

Taylor Lautner is Jacob Black. After dating Bella during Edward’s absence, he falls in love with her in great pain as she makes it clear that she loves Edward deeply, at least as much as she cares about their friendship.

Chaske Spencer is Sam Uley; Sam is the pack leader of werewolves;

Alex Meraz is Paul, the most aggressive member of the pack, not happy that Bella is aware of the secret of the werewolves;

Kiowa Gordon is Embry Call;

Tyson Houseman as Quil Ateara;

Bronson Pelletier is Jared the second to transform into a werewolf after Sam;

Julia Jones is Leah Clearwater, the only female member of the werewolf pack. She is Seth’s older sister and was Sam Uley’s girlfriend before he was imprinted on Emily Young;

Boo Boo Stewart is Seth Clearwater, the youngest of the pack, he will be very attached to Jacob Black enough to abandon the old pack to follow him.

Members of the Volturi guard

Dakota Fanning as Jane]. It possesses very powerful mental abilities, causing its victims the illusion of excruciating pain with the power of thought. She is sent to check the tide of the battle by the Volturi and finally decides to kill the surviving newborn vampires;

Daniel Cudmore as Felix, a particularly strong vampire;

Charlie Bewley as Demetri. He is a hound like James was but his peculiarity is not to follow the trail of the victim’s scent but the trail of his thoughts;

Cameron Bright as Alec. Jane’s brother, he has the ability to inhibit the senses of multiple people.

The Victoria clan and other nomads

Bryce Dallas Howard as Victoria; is bent on avenging Edward’s killing of her partner James by hunting Bella. He has an incredible instinct for escape but constantly follows the girl in anticipation of finding her unprotected and killing her.

Xavier Samuel is Riley, Victoria’s new partner. Riley is influenced by Edward’s words and is killed by Seth Clearwater who takes advantage of his hesitation;

Jodelle Ferland is Bree, a 15-year-old vampire recently transformed by Victoria. After Victoria’s death, she is captured and Carlisle asks to be entrusted to teach her to live like them but Jane, sent by the Volturi to see the fate of the Cullens, decides to kill her;

Catalina Sandino Moreno is Maria, the vampire who transformed Jasper Hale in 1863.

Directed by Bill Condon

With Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner

Source: WIKIPEDIA



