Breaking: Dolce & Gabbana signs a show curated by Kim Kardashian

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian and Dolce & Gabbana were already giving us a lead via their respective Instagram accounts. The duo unveiled two short videos of Kim in the skin of Marilyn Monroe. Pursued by the paparazzi, she challenged the style of the Hollywood star by lounging in a limousine wearing a tight black lace dress signed Dolce & Gabbanaand wearing the iconic brushing platinum blond actress. As simple captions: “An appetizer before the show.” and “La Dolce Vita.”, along with the hashtag #CiaoKim and show time. What to announce the color.

Kim Kardashian for Dolce & Gabbana

The parade, titled Ciao Kimopened with a video of Kim Kardashian eating spaghetti shot like an old black and white film from the 1950s. Barely out of the dark, the first look was already radiating the typical sexy shared by the American and the Italian house: a black corset enhanced with crystals in tone on tone, coordinated with garter belts and pumps. For this parade, Kim Kardashian played a vital role. The designers asked the superstar (who has an extensive private collection of their archive pieces) to select her favorite looks from their own archives between 1987 and 2007, which they then redid, before flying to Los Angeles so that Kim Kardashian begins to build the collection.

Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 2023 Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 2023

The signature colorful aesthetic of Dolce & Gabbana was there, but in a more sober version, haloed with pieces like the star with an Instagram account inflated to more than 330M subscribers. On the program, monochrome shades ranging from black to white, passing through gray and beige… The wardrobe homewear which obsesses the young woman was present through leotards and leggings. Ultimate allegory: the immaculate T-shirt with the effigy of Kim.

Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 2023 Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 2023

Who says Kim Kardashian and Dolce & Gabbana, says sexy assumed. Came on the scene games of transparency and materials that revealed the underwear. Lace reigned supreme, while the only motif in the collection, the leopard, was covered in all-over. On the podium, Dolce & Gabbana even showed off a bra/skirt combo glitter reminiscent of the one Kim Kardashian wore earlier this year at her sister’s wedding Kourtney.

Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 2023 Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 2023

Since Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet at the 2022 MET Gala wearing a dress that belonged to Marilyn Monroe, the 41-year-old seems to worship the icon. It therefore seemed logical that the 50s come to confront the very y2K inspirations of the collection. Witness the clothes tightened at the waist, the corset-style belts, but also the transparent trench coat with inflections dominatrixsymbol of the femme fatale par excellence.

Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 2023 Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 2023

The link between Dolce & Gabbana and the sisters kardashians is unfailing. The choices made on the occasion of the marriage of Kourtney show it well. Not only the bride wore a haute couture dress Dolce & Gabbana, but the family members were also dressed in archival pieces from head to toe. If it has already set the fashion sphere in turmoil, the collection Ciao Kim there is a real risk of crossing borders!

