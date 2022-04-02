Breaking gender barriers!

We talked to the director of swallow: Carlo Mirabella-Davis, and this is what he told us.

swallow is the first fiction film by the filmmaker Carlo Mirabella-Daviswho tells us the story of Hunter (Haley Bennett): a housewife who, after becoming pregnant, develops a compulsion to ingest dangerous objects. Upon learning of this, her husband richie (Austin Stowell) and family begin to watch her, and as the story progresses the prison in which she finds herself becomes more evident.

During a conversation with out of focus, Carlo Mirabella-Davis tells us that this story is inspired by his grandmother, a woman the director describes as “A housewife in the 50’s, who lived in a sad marriage and developed various methods of control, such as compulsive hand washing, wasting four bars of soap a day and 12 bottles of isopropyl alcohol a week.”

personal echoes

The aforementioned filmmaker argued that his grandmother developed these obsessions because “I was looking for order in a kind of life in which I felt less and less control”However, he confessed that the external experiences were not the only ones that inspired the story in question, since:

“Everything you write comes from a personal place, and there have been times that I have felt like Hunter, not exactly in that context, but I do empathize with feeling aligned and seeking to fulfill what other people want you to be.”

The perfect features for the role

swallow features a brilliant lead performance by Haley Bennettwho through small facial gestures allows the audience to understand the pressure they are under, the nonconformity with which they live, and the passion they experience when feeling in control of the situation.

Precisely, the nuances in the interpretation of Haley Bennett were the reason why Carlo Mirabella-Davis decided to have the famous actress as Hunter:

“We needed someone who could convey this psychological story with great detail and empathy, especially in what is left unsaid: the reactions. Haley is a brilliant actress and she is very good at nuanced Hunter’s emotions.”

The aforementioned filmmaker also mentioned that Bennett does a brilliant job on swallow since it perfectly interprets the various masks that Hunter has, the first is the one where it reflects “the plastic joy of what her husband wants her to be”the second is another where it shows “his pain and doubts”and the last one is “his true self.”

An aesthetic aid

But the interpretation of Haley Bennett is not the only section where swallow It has nuances, since the aesthetic forges a contrast between the plastic and the grotesque, which, as mentioned Carlo Mirabella-Davisreflects the debate faced by its protagonist:

“On the surface, we see a bright house where everything is modern and clean, but underneath there is something sinister, and this allowed me to exploit various bodily elements in Hunter’s obsessions, which in turn are the way to reject that figure of woman who is imposed on him, a reality where she is not human. That contrast fascinates me.”

How to break power dynamics?

Although male figures are not the only ones who are part of the oppression that Hunter experience in Swallow, if they are a big part of the problem, and the filmmaker in question revealed that this dynamic around patriarchal oppressions is something that he had long been interested in discussing in a film, especially for an important period in his life:

«I have always been interested in gender and how society places restrictions on those who identify with the feminine. In my 20’s I identified as a woman, it was a wonderful moment that opened my eyes, because when you grow up as a man you don’t realize the sexism in society, we grew up under a rooted feeling of privilege and oppression, which we exercise even if we don’t We realize”.

At the moment Carlo Mirabella-Davis identifies as a man, and thinks that the role that those who identify with the masculine gender should assume is that of “learn to listen to people who experience oppression on a daily basis”and adds:

«Men should not take it for granted that we are doing the right thing, we must constantly question ourselves, examine ourselves, and assume that we have a blindfold over our eyes with respect to this past that determines us. If a man never questions himself and says that everything is fine, there is an important problem there.

Have we overcome the barriers?

The aforementioned filmmaker is not only interested in discussing the genre under the aforementioned terms, but also in the cinematographic plane, where he declares himself a great fan of horror and thriller films, which is why he sought to unite them:

“I love the mix of genres and swallow she is the result, because it has psychological horror, domestic drama and black comedy. I think we live in a very interesting time for film genres, where great films like get-out or The Babadook they use them as a means to explore social or internal aspects”.

Although in the cinematographic plane Carlo Mirabella-Davis has managed to overcome the barriers imposed by gender, similar to what Hunter on swallowthe filmmaker feels that in everyday life he still does not:

“I’m working in it. When you make a film on a regular basis it’s an aspirational thing. But I hope that people can see the film and connect with something within it, like that feeling that makes you ask yourself: Who am I? How did it free me psychologically from the traumas and their barriers? I have that hope.”

cinephiles and cinephiles, What did you think swallow?