+ BREAKING + Mastercard integrates Bitcoin into its services | Official announcement shortly

BREAKING: As reported by CNBC we will have an incredible announcement regarding MasterCard and the world of cryptocurrencies – particularly Bitcoin.

According to rumors circulated – and confirmed by an interview with the vice president of Mastercard – the large group of digital payments, with POS accepting their cards all over the world, would be ready to fully integrate Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies yet to be defined, which will allow all retail and online sellers to integrate cryptocurrencies into their payment processes.

Soon the official announcement, according to CNBC

News that if confirmed could have enormous influences on the price of Bitcoin, both on the short and on the medium And long period. We can invest on this news with eToro – go here for a free demo account with all the TOP features, an intermediary offering direct access to $ BTC, along with services such as the CopyTrader – to copy the top of the investors or simply for to spy how they are moving on the market.

We will also be able to invest with i CopyPortfolios – which offer a combination of crypto assets in one title. To switch to a real investment account, we just need to pay a sum of $ 50 of minimum.

Boom Mastercard: overtaking competitors with full integration of cryptocurrencies

Mastercard is no stranger to commitments in the crypto world, even if the news that should be made official soon as reported by CNBC it would be absolutely unbelievable. As reported by the American network, MasterCard it would be ready to integrate thousands of banks and millions of online and offline sellers who already operate on its network towards the world of cryptocurrencies.

This system would allow to associate Bitcoin wallets, debit and credit cards that refer to cryptocurrencies and also the possibility of earning cashback directly in Bitcoin. Although the main cryptocurrency is already very widespread as a payment tool also through third party services, the entry of Mastercard in this market it would greatly change the speed of adoption on a worldwide scale.

Partnership with Bakkt

The technical solution would be reached – on the side of the housing – thanks to an agreement with Bakkt – crypto services company – which operates precisely as provider of custody services for the crypto world.

It is not clear at the moment if, when and how other groups will also be involved. There would also be a declaration of the executive vice-president of digital partnerships of the group MasterCard – also this still to be verified.

We want to offer all our partners the ability to add crypto services to any type of business. Our partners, whether they are banks, fintech companies or sellers, will be able to offer their customers the possibility to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, with full integration with the Bankkt platform.

The repercussions on Bitcoin of such an agreement

There would obviously be some huge repercussions on Bitcoin and on the world of cryptocurrencies, given that a service of this type, offered by one of the most important groups in the world in terms of circulation, would dramatically increase the demand for crypto-asset.

While waiting for the program to be officially presented and for every detail contained in this in-depth analysis to be confirmed by the parties directly concerned, we confirm once again and possibly with greater force what is already included in our guide to Bitcoin forecasts. The target set for the end of the year – of $ 100,000 – becomes more credible every day.