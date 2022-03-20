Breaking MLB Trevor Story signs with the Boston Red Sox

Various media announced during the early hours of this Sunday that the Boston Red Sox have signed Trevor Story ahead of the 2022 MLB Season. After months of waiting in free agency, the shortstop now has a new team, and the news came just hours after Carlos Correa agreed with the Minnesota Twins.
ESPN journalist Jeff Passan reported that Trevor Story has become a new player for the Boston Red Sox for the upcoming Major League season after signing a six-year contract.
According to Passan’s report, the economic amount that the shortstop will receive for that term will be $140 million dollars, in addition to an exit option after the fourth season.
In this way, the Boston Red Sox adds to its ranks a power bat and also an outstanding glove in the infield, especially the short, reaffirming its interest in presenting an outstanding lineup for 2022.
Adda Lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Bachelor of Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Interamerican University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB). ), Mexican Pacific League (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern for the Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club of the LMB, with whom I attended the 2019 King’s Series. I have done work for social networks such as the coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was at a game of the Leones de Yucatán, at the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; And that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team I love and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I play baseball most of the time, my sport, at first, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.