Breaking MLB Trevor Story signs with the Boston Red Sox

Various media announced during the early hours of this Sunday that the Boston Red Sox have signed Trevor Story ahead of the 2022 MLB Season. After months of waiting in free agency, the shortstop now has a new team, and the news came just hours after Carlos Correa agreed with the Minnesota Twins.

ESPN journalist Jeff Passan reported that Trevor Story has become a new player for the Boston Red Sox for the upcoming Major League season after signing a six-year contract.

According to Passan’s report, the economic amount that the shortstop will receive for that term will be $140 million dollars, in addition to an exit option after the fourth season.

In this way, the Boston Red Sox adds to its ranks a power bat and also an outstanding glove in the infield, especially the short, reaffirming its interest in presenting an outstanding lineup for 2022.