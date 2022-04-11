breaking news and invasion

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour joined CNN on Monday to discuss why the band decided to record its first music in nearly 30 years: a song in support of Ukraine featuring the voice of a Ukrainian soldier.

The legendary rock band released the new single “Hey Hey Rise Up” in support of the people of Ukraine last week, the band said in a statement. It is the band’s first new song since 1994, and all proceeds will go to Ukrainian humanitarian aid, the statement added.

The song is performed by Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason, with bassist Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboard. The song features vocals from Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox. The band used audio of Khlyvnyuk singing in the center of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, where he performed “an energetic Ukrainian protest song written during the first world war that has been taken up around the world for the last month as a protest” against the Russian invasion.

Gilmour, who has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren, said in the statement that he was moved by Khlyvnyuk’s performance “in a square in Kyiv with this beautiful golden-domed church and … in the silence of a city without traffic and noise.” background for the war”.

This Monday, Gilmour spoke about how his relatives sent him the clip of Khlyvnyuk singing that song in the square.

In support of Ukraine, Pink Floyd releases a new song after 28 years 1:21

“It’s a very, very powerful performance and of course due to the fact that it’s a cappella and there are no other supporting instruments. So you can easily take it into a studio and do something with it,” he said.

Gilmour said then that he was “very frustrated at my own inability to do anything” for Ukraine. He called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “appalling.”

Gilmour said it’s a “terrible thing that’s going on in the Ukraine” and this song “seemed like a great thing to get me on my feet and turn it into something that was actively, hopefully, doing some positive good.”

Asked if he could envision the band doing a live performance with Khlyvnyuk in the future, Gilmour said: “I certainly wouldn’t rule it out.”

“It would be great if we could make something like that work. And he really likes the idea. I’ve spoken to him several times in the last three weeks.”

Gilmour said one of those conversations he had with the singer, who is fighting in the war, occurred while he “was in a hospital bed having been hit by a piece of mortar shrapnel.”

“He was there with a big black eye, with a bandage all over his face. The reality of what he is going through, what other people are going through there, is beyond what most of us can understand or believe. can happen in the world.