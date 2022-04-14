breaking news and invasion

This Thursday marks 50 days since Russia began its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The initial assault began before dawn that day with a series of missile strikes and the use of long-range artillery, before quickly spreading across central and eastern Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the country from three sides.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to quickly overthrow the Kyiv government failed in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance, failure to achieve air superiority over Ukraine, command, control and supply problems and heavy personnel losses.

As Russian forces withdraw from areas near Kyiv to refocus on the east, the horrors of their occupation have become clear with reports of widespread civilian casualties and killings, torture, disappearances and other atrocities. Cities across the country continue to be relentlessly bombed as Russia unleashes a devastating series of airstrikes, creating a humanitarian catastrophe.

After 50 days, the war is ready to enter a new critical stage:

The war moves east: Putin has revised his war strategy to focus on trying to take control of Donbas and other regions in eastern Ukraine with a deadline of early May, according to several US officials familiar with the latest US intelligence assessments. Ukraine is bracing for a massive escalation, with an official warning of a battle that “will remind you of World War II.” Satellite images show increasing numbers of Russian troops and armored vehicles entering eastern Ukraine.

different terrain: Eastern territory is where Russia has far more advantages than in its previous assault on northern Ukraine and the capital Kyiv. Battle would take place on open ground rather than close-quarters fighting in urban and forested areas. The region also borders southwestern Russia, allowing Russian forces to avoid the kind of sustainment, logistics and communication problems that derailed their full invasion of the country almost from the start.

Arms Race: The US is increasing its commitment to Ukraine and will send an additional $800 million worth of arms and ammunition in a package that includes Mi-17 helicopters, Howitzer cannons, Switchblade drones, counter-artillery radar systems and protective gear to guard against possible attacks. chemical attacks. For weeks, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking world leaders for more weapons and equipment.

humanitarian catastrophe: Since the invasion began, more than 4.6 million people have fled from Ukraine to neighboring countries and thousands of civilians have been killed, including children, according to the UN. The World Health Organization has verified nearly 120 attacks on health care since the invasion began. Residents trapped in cities under the bombardment of Russian attacks have reported that they have no food, water or medicine, and that aid is unable to enter.

Accusations of genocide, war crimes: US President Joe Biden described the atrocities in Ukraine as “genocide” for the first time this week. Ukraine’s prosecutor general is investigating 5,800 cases of Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity, including intentional targeting of civilians. Images of at least 20 bodies strewn across the street in Bucha emerged this month, while dozens of civilians evacuating were killed in a Russian missile attack on a train station. It followed the bombing of hospitals, schools and a theater where hundreds of people, including children, were sheltering.

NATO: Putin started the war by demanding that NATO stop expanding eastward and admit new members. Although Zelensky has accepted that his country will not become a member, the war has united the West against Moscow. Finland and Sweden, nations that are not officially aligned, are inching closer to joining the US-led military alliance.