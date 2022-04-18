breaking news and invasion

Both the Ukrainian authorities and the Russian Defense Ministry have reported extensive military action in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said Russian missile strikes on the city of Kramatorsk had destroyed at least eight residential buildings and infrastructure and educational facilities.

“The artillery shelling along the entire front line did not stop throughout the night. The enemy fired more intensely in the directions of Mariinka, Avdiivka and Ocheretyne,” he said.

All three cities have suffered extensive shelling in recent weeks, but remain under Ukrainian control.

“No civilian casualties have been reported so far, but many houses have been damaged and electricity and gas supplies have been interrupted,” Kyrylenko said.

In neighboring Luhansk, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said Russian forces on Sunday “fired mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers at Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirske and Zolote. The enemy is deliberately targeting multi-storey houses.” and to private homes,” he said.

“Because of shelling, 29 settlements remain without electricity, 38 settlements are without gas supply,…. There is no water supply in Rubizhne, Popasna.”

These cities and towns form a cluster of urban settlements that have been the Ukrainian front line for several weeks and have suffered extensive damage. Ukrainian authorities estimate that 70% of Severodonetsk has been destroyed.

evacuations continue

Despite the fighting, some evacuations have continued.

Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said 67 residents were rescued from Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Popasna, Lysychansk and Hirske.

“The security situation changes every hour. Where in the morning it was still safe, now Russian shells are exploding,” he said.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday that Russian forces had launched precision missiles from the air around Ukraine, claiming to have destroyed 16 Ukrainian military installations overnight.

The statement states that the Russian missiles hit five Ukrainian command posts, a fuel storage facility, three ammunition depots, as well as military personnel and equipment. Most of the targets were in or around Donbas.

CNN could not immediately verify those claims.

Authorities in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region — which borders Donetsk — say territorial defense brigades “have been fighting along the entire front line.”

The spokesman for the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Colonel Ivan Arefyev, said Russian shelling had taken place in several villages in the interior of the Donetsk region, including Staromayorske and Makarivka. Several settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were also hit, he said.

“Russian troops are using tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry. In addition, they bombard settlements in the region with aviation, GRAD multiple rocket launchers, small-arms artillery, 120mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns,” Arefyev said. . “Counter-offensive operations supported by aviation, multiple rocket launchers, artillery, mortars and armored personnel carriers” were underway, he said.

According to a CNN analysis of the battlefields, most of the attacked villages in Zaporizhzhia had not been previously attacked.