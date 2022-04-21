breaking news and invasion

The Biden administration is expected to announce new details soon about how Ukrainian refugees could apply to enter the United States on humanitarian grounds, according to a source familiar with the planning.

The move comes nearly a month after President Joe Biden pledged to admit up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the invasion.

More than 5,000 Ukrainians tried to enter the US in March, including 3,274 at the southern border with Mexico, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

The humanitarian parole program, which would fall under the Department of Homeland Security and could be announced as soon as Thursday, would require Ukrainians wishing to enter the US to be sponsored by a US citizen or individual, which would include resettlement organizations. and nonprofit, the source said.

People would have to undergo rigorous security checks — including biographical and biometric screening and full vaccinations and other public health requirements, such as receiving the Covid-19 vaccine — to be eligible, the source said.

Backers would have to pass their own security checks and declare their financial support.

Through this process, Ukrainian applicants could travel to the US and be considered for humanitarian parole, on a case-by-case basis, for up to two years, the source said. If accepted, the individuals would be eligible for work authorization.

The Biden administration could start receiving applications for the program as early as before the end of April, according to the source.

In addition to the humanitarian parole program, the State Department is working to expand its European Refugee Admissions Program operations, the source added, with the goal of providing eligible individuals with better access to the Lautenberg program. a 1989 initiative aimed at helping those fleeing religious persecution in the Soviet Union—as well as stepping up referral mechanisms for Ukrainians seeking permanent resettlement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that the administration was working to finalize details on how to host up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in the United States.

A White House spokesman declined to comment on the new details, but said additional details about the administration’s efforts would be announced “soon.” The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than five million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Wednesday.