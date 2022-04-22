breaking news and invasion

NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third world war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with the German newspaper Der Spiegel, when asked to comment on why Germany has not handed over heavy weapons to Ukraine.

There is no rule book for this situation that states at what point we are considered part of the war in Ukraine,” Scholz said in the interview, published Friday, when asked why he thought delivering tanks to Ukraine could lead to nuclear war.

“This is why it is even more important that we consider each step very carefully and closely coordinate with each other,” Scholz said, adding that avoiding “an escalation into NATO is a top priority for me.”

“There should be no nuclear war,” Scholz said.

“That’s why I don’t pay attention to the polls or let myself be irritated by strident calls. The consequences of an error would be dramatic,” he added.

Scholz is facing mounting criticism inside and outside Germany over his government’s alleged reluctance to hand over heavy weapons, such as tanks and howitzers, to Ukraine as the Russian invasion has entered a new and potentially decisive phase.

In the interview, Scholz warned that he does not “believe that Germany and NATO are justified in becoming warring parties in Ukraine.”

Scholz also said he doesn’t think a Russian gas embargo will end the war in Ukraine.

“I don’t see at all how a gas embargo would end the war. [el presidente de Rusia] If Putin were open to economic arguments, he would never have started this crazy war,” he said.

“Secondly, they act as if it is about money. But it is about avoiding a dramatic economic crisis and the loss of millions of jobs and factories that would not reopen their doors,” he said.

The German chancellor and his government have also been criticized for not immediately shedding Russian energy. Scholz said in early April that his country is doing everything possible to achieve this goal “very soon.”

Scholz said that the most important goal in the current situation is the ceasefire and the Russian troops must withdraw. There must be a peace agreement that allows Ukraine to defend itself in the future,” he said.