breaking news and invasion

The Russian-issued deadline for Mariupol authorities to hand over the city has passed and the Ukrainians rejected the terms as a false option.

The port city of Mariupol, home to some 450,000 people before the war, has been under constant attack by Russian forces since early March with satellite images showing significant destruction of residential areas.

While the Russian ultimatum seemed to offer those who chose to surrender safe conduct out of the city, it offered no such guarantees to those who stayed behind.

Russia has repeatedly been accused of targeting civilians, with trapped residents describing the attack as “hell”.

The Russian attacks have caused a complete collapse of basic services, with residents unable to access gas, electricity or water. Bodies are left on the street because there is no one left to collect them or because it is simply too dangerous to try.

A city official said people are afraid to leave their underground shelters even to get essentials, meaning they were trying to drink less water and eat less food, only going out to prepare hot meals.

Bombings of maternity hospital, theater: The city is increasingly bearing the brunt of Russia’s fierce assault on the country, with shelling day and night, said Maj. Denis Prokopenko of the National Guard’s Azov Regiment. The assault included deadly attacks on a maternity ward and separate shelling of a theater and an art school where hundreds of people were sheltering, whose losses remain unknown as rescue operations continue. The word “children” was written on two sides of the theater before it was bombed, according to satellite images.

trapped civilians: For weeks, Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of blocking evacuation corridors that would allow residents to escape the city safely. Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andrushenko, said on his Telegram channel on Sunday that Russian forces were shooting at people trying to flee the city in their cars. The Ukrainian government said a relief convoy to the besieged city has been repeatedly blocked.

Held against their will: This Sunday, the Mariupol City Council said that Russian forces are taking residents to Russia against their will. The captured Mariupol residents were taken to camps where Russian forces checked their phones and documents, then redirected some of the residents to remote Russian towns, the council said. Russia denied the allegations on Saturday.

Why Russia wants to control Mariupol: the city is a strategic port located on a stretch of coastline connecting the eastern Donbas region with the Crimean peninsula, both of which have been under Russian control since 2014. Russian forces appear to be attempting to take full control of the area to create a land corridor between the two regions, squeezing Mariupol with brutal military force.

“It is impossible to find words that can describe the level of cruelty and cynicism with which the Russian occupiers are destroying the civilian population of the Ukrainian city by the sea. Women, children and the elderly remain in the sights of the enemy. These are peaceful people completely unarmed,” the Mariupol city council said last week.