breaking news and invasion

The UK has imported almost 2 million barrels of Russian oil since the start of the war in Ukraine, according to figures published by Greenpeace on Wednesday.

Shipments totaling 1.9 million barrels, worth an estimated $276 million, have entered the UK despite a series of international sanctions imposed on Russian companies aimed at weakening the Kremlin war, Greenpeace said.

“Since Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24, a total of eight tankers have shipped cargoes of Russian oil to the UK, averaging one per week,” Greenpeace said in the statement.

The British government has banned Russian owned, operated or flagged vessels from entering the UK. However, Russian fossil fuels can still enter Britain via tankers owned and flagged by other nations.

The UK government is no stranger to hypocrisy, but promising “unwavering support” to Ukraine as it ships almost 2 million barrels of Russian oil is totally untrue, even by Boris Johnson standards,” said Georgia Whitaker, a campaigner for oil and gas at Greenpeace UK.

Downing Street has said it will phase out Russian oil imports, but only by the end of the year.

“Despite the mounting death toll, the British government has given itself until the end of the year to stop importing fucking Russian oil,” Whitaker added.

“Sanctions don’t work until they are applied and eight more months of oil and gas imports is eight months too many. It is clear that we need an explicit and immediate ban on all Russian fossil fuels,” Whitaker said.

A UK government spokesman said: “We will phase out Russian oil by the end of the year, and imports of Russian liquid natural gas as soon as possible thereafter.”

“The UK has no problems with gas or oil supplies and, unlike Europe, we are not dependent on Russian energy imports,” the spokesman said.

On Monday, Greenpeace activists chained themselves to the anchor of a Russian oil tanker headed for a Norwegian port, demanding that the Nordic nation stop importing Russian fossil fuels.