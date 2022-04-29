breaking news and invasion

Russian forces have closed off an area of ​​Mariupol, potentially ahead of another attempted assault on the Azovstal steel plant, according to a Ukrainian official.

“At the moment, the square of the “Left Bank” district from Veselka Park has been closed again by the occupants. This may be due to another attempted assault on Azovstal or due to street fights,” said Petro Andrushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

Veselka Park is located in the north of Azovstal.

Andrushchenko also spoke of Russian efforts to seize more government functions in Mariupol.

He said allies of the Russians in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic were trying to “nationalize” Ukrainian property, such as the port.

On Thursday, DPR chief Denis Pushilin said the seaport was being vacated and reconstruction had begun. “The port will be fully functional, we plan to make the first shipment in May.”

Andrushchenko also said the Russians were beginning a property census in parts of Mariupol, “despite public objections.”

The census will assess the status of high-rise buildings in the southern port city, as well as surviving apartments and their owners, he said.

“Yesterday in Mariupol the occupiers issued the first birth certificate in the last month. For the first time in Mariupol, a Russian terrorist satellite has officially stolen the citizenship of our Ukrainian son,” Andrushchenko added.

Andrushchenko’s comments came hours after the Ukrainian president’s office said efforts would be stepped up to remove civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

some background: In recent days, Russian forces have intensified attacks on the sprawling Azovstal industrial complex, as part of their efforts to fully capture Mariupol.

Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Metinvest Holding, which owns the plant, described the scene as “a humanitarian disaster”.

“The city has been literally under siege for almost two months. And the Russians are not allowing us to bring food or water into the city,” Ryzhenkov told CNN.

Built in 1933 under the Soviet regime, the plant was partially demolished during the Nazi occupation in the 1940s before being rebuilt.

Now it has disappeared again: its casing houses Ukrainian soldiers and some 1,000 civilians in a maze of underground chambers, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Since then, Azovstal has become a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s relentless military attack on Ukraine.

CNN’s Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Isa Soares, Madalena Araujo and Oleksandra Ochman contributed to this article.