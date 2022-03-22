breaking news and invasion

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refused to confirm the number of Russian soldiers killed during the war in Ukraine when asked by CNN in his usual conference call with journalists.

“As for the figures, we agreed from the beginning that we do not disclose the information. We have no authority to make them public during the military operation. It is the exclusive prerogative of the Defense Ministry,” Peskov told CNN.

When asked about the 9,861 deaths of the Russian armed forces in the Ukraine war – a figure published by the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, but later withdrawn – Peskov also said he could not comment and referred the question to the newspaper itself.

The Kremlin reporter from Komsomolskaya Pravda, who was also on the teleconference, joined the conversation to say that the newspaper’s website had been hacked and “for a few minutes there was false information.”

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on March 2 that there were 498 military deaths in Ukraine. Since then it has not posted any updates.

The report removed by the tabloid coincides with estimates by the United States Department of Defense, which put the number of Russian military deaths at 10,000.

The tabloid report originally stated: “According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces suffered 9,861 deaths and 16,153 injuries.”

CNN analyzed the HTML code of the web page, which indicates that the article was published on Monday at 12:09 a.m. Moscow time.

Seconds after CNN read the original article — at 9:56 p.m. Moscow time, according to the HTML — the story was updated and removed all references to the death count. That update on the news outlet’s website came shortly after the article began receiving attention from social media posts, which cited the death toll.

Following the update, the Komsomolskaya Pravda later released a statement saying that “access to the admin interface was hacked” and that “a false insert was made in a post”.

They stated that “inaccurate information was immediately withdrawn.”

CNN analysis showed the update came after 21 hours.