breaking news and invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to address the European Council at a summit to be held this week, Council President Charles Michel told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview prior to Thursday’s meeting, Michel confirmed that “we have proposed that he address the summit.”

He added that the European Council was the first assembly Zelensky addressed after the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

During an interview in Brussels, Michel told Amanpour: “We must make sure that Putin is defeated. It must be the common goal.”

“It is a question of security, for the future of Europe and for the future of the world.”

Michel said he has spoken with Zelensky and the Russian president multiple times since Russia invaded Ukraine, hoping to help them reach “a ceasefire and enable a sincere way to negotiate.”

“It is extremely difficult, because we are not sure that the Russian government is sincere,” he added. “We are not naive: we believe that they intend to attack militarily to strengthen their positions in the negotiating talks.”

“But on the other hand, we must change the relationship of forces to give President Zelensky a better position in these direct talks with Russia,” Michel said.

The European Council meeting is scheduled for March 24-25, with Ukraine as the main item on the agenda. US President Joe Biden is confirmed to attend on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and transatlantic cooperation.

Michel also spoke about sanctions, stating that the European Union “must be smart” in sanctions against Russia.

“We have decided on unprecedented sanctions” against Russia, he said, adding that “we are targeting the oligarchs, we are targeting the economic sectors of Russia.”

However, “we do not have exactly the same situation in Europe and in the United States,” acknowledged the president of the European Council. “The oil or gas sector, for example. We are much more dependent on Europe compared to the situation in the United States.”

“That’s why we have to be smart. The goal is to target Russia, the goal is to be painful against Russia. The goal is not to be painful to ourselves,” he said.

Pressed on Europe’s dependence on Russia for its energy supply, Michel admitted that “we depend too much on Russian gas”. However, he added that this is not a recent finding, and pointed to the 2020 European Green Deal as a long-term solution to over-reliance on Russia.