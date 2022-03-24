breaking news and invasion

Leaders attending a closed-door NATO summit heard an impassioned plea from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for new Western security assistance, according to a senior US administration official who heard the remarks.

The Ukrainian leader refrained from making his usual calls for a no-fly zone or NATO membership. But Zelensky, in a virtual speech, spoke “very eloquently” to describe his army’s efforts to defend Ukrainian citizens and democratic values, the official said.

Zelensky’s virtual speech kicked off the summit, which is being held in private. US President Joe Biden then intervened to outline the West’s coordinated approach to sanctions, reiterate strong support for Ukraine, and reinforce US commitment to NATO.

Biden “laid out a number of issues that the alliance is going to have to address” in the coming months before the NATO alliance meets again in late June in Spain, the official said.

That includes the completion of posturing changes for forces on NATO’s eastern flank.

The atmosphere inside the NATO summit was “sober, resolute and incredibly united,” the official said.

“There was a very strong sense that we are facing an important historical moment, and very strong support from all the leaders who spoke about the need to defend our democracy,” the official said.

Other themes that came up were China and the collective desire to prevent Beijing from supporting Russia in its invasion.

And the leaders discussed contingencies in case Russia uses a chemical or nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“I think there is recognition that NATO must continue its good work to be prepared to respond to various contingencies,” the official said.