breaking news and invasion

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, which is halfway between Kyiv and the Russian border, said the population has more than halved since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking during a virtual news conference on Saturday, Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko said that between 120,000 and 130,000 residents remain in the city, compared to around 290,000 before Russia’s invasion, adding that “the city is surrounded.”

Atroshenko said Russian forces “knowingly destroyed the only bridge connecting Chernihiv with a southern highway to Kyiv.”

Atroshenko was referring to Russian warplanes that destroyed a key bridge on March 23, one of the last remaining routes connecting it to other Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The mayor said there are currently no evacuation corridors and “no safe way to bring supplies, aid or the injured in or out.”

Atroshenko’s comments come as the city tries to evacuate 44 people who have been seriously injured. Most are connected to the military, but the figure also includes civilians, including three children, he said.

Atroshenko said there have been direct hits on hospitals, including the Chernihiv District Hospital, which has been “destroyed.” Water and electricity supplies have also been affected, and water has been delivered by volunteers.

Chernihiv has seen some of the heaviest bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine just over four weeks ago.

Among the most recent deadly attacks, on March 16, was a queue of people to buy bread, in which authorities said at least 10 people were killed.