breaking news and invasion

James 6 hours ago News, World Leave a comment 64 Views

Chernihiv’s population has more than halved since the invasion began, says mayor

A man rides his bicycle in front of shell-damaged residential buildings in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on March 4. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)
, 2022. – Fourty-seven people died on March 3 when Russian forces hit residential areas, including schools and a high-rise apartment building, in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, officials said. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, which is halfway between Kyiv and the Russian border, said the population has more than halved since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking during a virtual news conference on Saturday, Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko said that between 120,000 and 130,000 residents remain in the city, compared to around 290,000 before Russia’s invasion, adding that “the city is surrounded.”

Atroshenko said Russian forces “knowingly destroyed the only bridge connecting Chernihiv with a southern highway to Kyiv.”

Atroshenko was referring to Russian warplanes that destroyed a key bridge on March 23, one of the last remaining routes connecting it to other Ukrainian-held territory.

The mayor said there are currently no evacuation corridors and “no safe way to bring supplies, aid or the injured in or out.”

Atroshenko’s comments come as the city tries to evacuate 44 people who have been seriously injured. Most are connected to the military, but the figure also includes civilians, including three children, he said.

Atroshenko said there have been direct hits on hospitals, including the Chernihiv District Hospital, which has been “destroyed.” Water and electricity supplies have also been affected, and water has been delivered by volunteers.

Chernihiv has seen some of the heaviest bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine just over four weeks ago.

Among the most recent deadly attacks, on March 16, was a line of people to buy bread, in which authorities said at least 10 people were killed.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Crew of the Flying Fox continues operation on the yacht

Greeting the cameras that captured his presence this Saturday was part of the crew of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved