breaking news and invasion

The Russian military on Sunday confirmed attacks on fuel depots in Lviv and on the outskirts of Kyiv on Saturday, saying it had targeted fuel supplies for Ukrainian troops.

At least five people were injured after at least two missiles hit Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that had so far spared the worst of the brutal Russian onslaught.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his request to international partners for more military assistance, stating that his country only asks for 1% of NATO tanks and aircraft. In a video message posted on social media on Saturday, Zelensky said the need to strengthen common security in Europe was raised during his two talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

These are other latest news about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

US Ambassador to NATO: There is still no evidence that the Kremlin will limit its objective in the Donbas region – Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, spoke about Russia’s alleged retargeting on Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” Smith said she didn’t think “we have proof of that yet,” that the Kremlin will limit its targets in the Donbas region, but that the United States and its allies will seek it out. “But what we do have evidence of is the fact that the Russians have not been successful in their original objectives. And that was, as you well know, to take Kyiv in a couple of days,” she said. Smith also defended new actions NATO and the United States introduced to continue punishing Russia following the US president’s trip, even as Ukrainian officials have expressed disappointment at the lack of support.

The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held this week in Istanbul.: The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday, according to the Turkish presidency. A statement from the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency said during a phone call on Sunday that the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “agreed that the next meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be held In Estambul”. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told CNN International anchor Becky Anderson on Sunday that the talks will take place on Tuesday. However, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia earlier said the meeting would take place on Monday. Previous negotiations have produced few results.

Putin is considering a “Korean scenario” for Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence chief: The head of Ukrainian military intelligence claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be seeking to divide Ukraine into two, like North and South Korea. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency, said Russia’s operations around Kyiv had failed and it was now impossible for the Russian military to overthrow the Ukrainian government. Putin’s war is now focused on the south and east of the country, he said. “There are reasons to believe that he is considering a ‘Korean’ scenario for Ukraine. That is, [las fuerzas rusas] they will try to impose a dividing line between the occupied and unoccupied regions of our country. In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine.”

US Ambassador to NATO says there is no US policy on regime change in Russia: The administration of US President Joe Biden continued on Sunday to clarify his offhand remark that Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power” made on his last day in Europe. Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO, called Biden’s surprising comments a “principled human reaction,” having spent the day seeing the tragedies of war firsthand when visiting hundreds of refugees. Ukrainians, in an interview Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” Smith said that “the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, period.”

US Senator: “There is an individual who is trying to make a regime change in Europe, and that is Vladimir Putin” – US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner avoided directly criticizing President Biden’s comment on Saturday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power,” and in his Instead he shifted the focus to Putin, saying: “There is one individual who is trying to bring about regime change in Europe, and that is Vladimir Putin trying to bring about regime change in Ukraine.” Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he thinks America’s policy should be one of regime change, Warner said, “Declared policy is the point of the White House and that’s not has changed. It is up to the Russian people to determine who is going to be in power in the Kremlin.”

French Foreign Minister says there will be “collective guilt” if nothing is done to help Mariupol: French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian said during the Doha Forum that there will be “collective blame” if nothing is done to help Mariupol. “Mariupol is the new Aleppo,” Le Drian said. Speaking at the Doha Forum to CNN’s Becky Anderson, Le Drian said “there is an invading power that, to achieve its own ends, is taking a population in Mariupol hostage. This is really unacceptable.”