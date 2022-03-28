breaking news and invasion and negotiations

Ukraine men’s football coach Oleksandr Petrakov has questioned whether the 2022 FIFA World Cup tie against Scotland can take place in June.

The match was originally scheduled for March 24 in Glasgow, Scotland, but FIFA postponed it to June following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As long as people in my country continue to die, I can’t think about playing the game in Scotland,” Petrakov said in an interview with Ukraine’s Football 1 television channel.

“We still have April and May to go, and we’ll see what happens then, but we’re supposed to play Scotland in June, as well as the Nations League games.”

“But we can’t think about them at the moment, given the current situation,” Petrakov added.

FIFA has not yet announced the date of the new qualifying match.

The winner will face Wales in a single-leg tie to determine who qualifies for the World Cup finals in November in Qatar.

Neither FIFA, UEFA nor the Scottish Football Association were available for comment when contacted by CNN in response to Petrakov’s comments.

In the interview, the 64-year-old former player also reflected on the personal impact of the war.

“I am a native of Kyiv, I have not left and I am not going anywhere, I stay in my house in Kyiv […] I’ve made my decision: I don’t want to leave, I’m not afraid, I’m a resilient man.”

“For me, Russia does not exist as a country. As far as I am concerned there are no people, no friends there.

“We will come out stronger, not just 100%, but 200%.”