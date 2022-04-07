breaking news and invasion news and negotiations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where NATO and G7 foreign ministers are meeting this week to discuss sanctions against Russia and ways to support Ukraine. Ukraine.

“My agenda is very simple. It only has three points. It is weapons, weapons and weapons,” Kuleba told reporters.

Providing weapons to Ukraine was the best way to “contain Putin and defeat the Russian army in Ukraine, on the territory of Ukraine, so that the war does not spread any further,” Kuleba said.

“The Ukrainian army and the entire Ukrainian nation have shown that we know how to fight. We know how to win.” “The more weapons we get, and the sooner they reach Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved, the more cities and towns will not be destroyed, and there will be no more Buchas.”

He called on NATO and G7 foreign ministers to “put aside their hesitation, their reluctance to provide Ukraine with everything it needs”, concluding that “as strange as it may seem, today’s weapons They serve for peace.

Speaking at Kuleba’s side, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO countries “are providing him with support in the form of teams to defend his right to self-defense, which is enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. , and there is an urgent need to continue to support Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg said he was confident that NATO “will address the need for more air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, lighter weapons but also heavier weapons, and many different kinds of support to Ukraine.”

Ukraine-US meeting: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Kuleba on Thursday, according to the State Department’s public agenda.

The two met for the last time in Warsaw at the end of March.

Blinken met on Wednesday with his NATO counterparts and with the foreign ministers of countries such as Australia and Japan.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed to this article.