breaking news and invasion news and negotiations

The new sanctions introduced by the UK target the “lavish lifestyles of Putin’s daughters”, the government said in a statement published on Friday.

The UK announced that Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

“The UK has coordinated these sanctions with the United States, in another show of global unity in action against Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” the statement said.

The British government said its analysis shows that more than £275bn of Putin’s war fund — which the UK says is 60% of Russian foreign exchange reserves — has been frozen “by coordinated UK sanctions.” and international in recent weeks”.

“Analysis shows that Russia is headed for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union,” the statement continued.

“Our unprecedented sanctions package is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale that Russia has not seen since the fall of the Soviet Union,” said the UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, in the statement.

“But we have to do more. Through the G7, we are working with our partners to end the use of Russian energy and further hit Putin’s ability to finance his illegal and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

“Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of money.”