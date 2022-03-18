breaking news and invasion

China respects “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing on Friday.

“China always upholds respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, abides by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, attaches importance to the legitimate security concerns of all countries, supports all efforts leading to peaceful resolution of the crisis and promoting peace talks and alleviating the humanitarian situation,” Zhao said.

“China’s position is superior, fair, objective and unquestionable,” he added.

China’s friendship with Russia: Since a February meeting between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China has spoken of its “boundless partnership” with Russia.

US officials believe that Russia has asked China for military and economic support to wage its unprovoked war in Ukraine and that Beijing has signaled its willingness to help Moscow. Both Russia and China have denied the allegation.

The United States has indicated that China would pay an economic price if its support for Russia goes beyond rhetoric.

In his speech on Friday, Zhao repeated China’s public rebuke, saying “some people in the US have been spreading disinformation to smear and pressure China, which is extremely irresponsible and will not help resolve the issue. China is strongly opposed to this and will never accept it.”

“The United States should seriously reflect on its role in the Ukrainian crisis, assume its responsibilities and take concrete steps to alleviate the situation and resolve the issue, instead of adding fuel to the fire and transferring the conflict to others,” he said.

Zhao said that Ukraine needs food and not weapons, and that the US sending military aid to the country will not bring peace.

Why the leaders’ meeting is important: The call comes at a potentially defining moment for US-China ties. White House officials are watching the nascent partnership between Xi and Putin with growing concern, and China’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left Western observers concerned.

White House officials said they expected the call to get intense; A preliminary meeting between aides to the two leaders went on for seven hours earlier this week.