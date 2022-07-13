Breaking news and news from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Zelensky boasts of “modern artillery”

Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has called on the Russian Investigative Commission to open a criminal case against two journalists from the independent Russian publication Meduza for their investigation into the involvement of Russian mercenaries in the war. from Ukraine, the Concord company, owned by Prigozhin, reported in a statement on Wednesday.

Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch known as Putin’s “chef,” is believed to be the driving force behind the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries and was sanctioned by the Biden administration in March, among other members of Putin’s elite, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the statement, Prigozhin says he asked the Investigative Committee to open a case against Meduza editorial director Tatiana Yershova, as well as journalist Lilia Yapparova, for spreading “false news” about the Russian military (article 207.3 of the Criminal Code). ) and for treason (article 275 of the Criminal Code) based on the questions sent to him about the participation of the Wagner groups in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The questions asked by the authors contain their initial information that a certain Wagner private military company is directly involved in the special operation carried out by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine,” Prigozhin said in an appeal to the Russian Investigative Committee.

“From them we can conclude that Lilia Yapparova, as well as Meduza employees unknown to me, are preparing massive informational provocations against Russia, therefore I ask you to initiate criminal proceedings against the mentioned persons,” he added.

Meduza on Wednesday published an investigation into the inner workings of the Russian government, suggesting that the relationship between Prigozhin and the Kremlin had reportedly soured shortly before the invasion of Ukraine. One of the questions submitted by Meduza to the businessman and disclosed by his company Concord, specifically addresses Prigozhin’s relationship with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Meduza also published an investigation into a special military unit allegedly formed in Moscow to recruit mercenaries from Russian regions to participate in Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. According to Meduza, this regiment is financed, at least partially, from the Moscow budget and is often called “Sobyanin’s Regiment”, in reference to the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin.

Asked by CNN on a conference call Wednesday about the military unit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment: “We don’t know anything about it.”