Breaking News in Yuba County, the film with Allison Janney and Mila Kunis in the first TV on Sky

Oscar® winner Allison Janney, is the protagonist of Breaking News in Youba County, a black-comedy built with wit on the precarious balance between truth, appearance and credibility that tells how attention, fame and misdeeds can be a real combination deadly. In a mix of satire, impertinence, sympathy and mystery, a gallery of memorable characters tries to find out what happened to Karl Buttons. Directed by Tate Taylor, the film stars Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Samira Wiley, Jimmi Simpson Clifton Collins Jr., Bridget Everett, Dominic Burgess Keong Sim, Chris Lowell, Matthew Modine, Ellen Barkin

Breaking News in Yuba County, the plot of the film

deepening





Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on their children: “We only wash them when needed” Loading... Advertisements

Who is the culprit and why? And who knows will get away with it – or get a close-up on TV? When her husband Karl (MATTHEW MODINE) goes missing, Sue Buttons (ALLISON JANNEY), an underrated suburban wife, finds herself a local celebrity when she embarks on a search in tiny Yuba County to find him. In an effort to extend her newfound fame, Sue runs into hilarious situations as her world turns upside down. He will have to deal with an aspiring criminal (AWKWAFINA), a relentless local policewoman (REGINA HALL) and will have to deal with her half-sister (MILA KUNIS) – a local journalist desperate for a story – and her brother. slacker of her husband (JIMMI SIMPSON) and her aide (WANDA SYKES), all united in the search for the truth behind the disappearance of Karl Buttons.