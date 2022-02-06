Breaking News: Juan Martin Del Potro announces retirement. ”I wanted to say goodbye on the pitch. Unfortunately, I have had to face many injuries during my career but, nevertheless, I have made all my tennis dreams come true “(Video)

Juan Martin Del Potro in the photo

The return of Juan Martin Del Potro it’s a farewell ‘tour’. The Argentine gentle giant announced at a press conference this Saturday that he will play Buenos Aires and Rio before retiring due to the severe pain he continues to feel in his right knee, which has kept him away from tennis since June 2019.

Juan Martin Del Potro arrived in the conference room of the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires to drop a bomb, the one that nobody wanted to hear but that everyone feared. The Argentine confirmed that he is facing this event as the last of his career due to the problems that have haunted him and which he has not yet been able to solve. A news that hits the circuit and that he himself explained in front of all his compatriots.

“I intend to play the tournament. Even today I am making a huge effort to be able to play, because I love this sport, but it is difficult to deal with so much pain, as I have always had to do. I hope to have a nice day on Tuesday, I have to play with a friend, I think I could not ask for a better opponent than Fede (Delbonis). Together we shared the best days of our tennis life. Possibly, Tuesday will be another of the special days of my career, and the fact that he will be with him makes me happy ”.

“Unfortunately, I have had to face many injuries during my career but, nevertheless, I have achieved all my dreams with tennis, I have achieved most of the things I wanted to achieve. Maybe I won’t have a miraculous return to tennis like other times. It is very difficult for me to play because of the pain, it has become a part of everyday life, not just in sports anymore. I am a guy who likes to be active, to run, to play football and I can’t do all of these things. Imagine playing tennis. The message I want to get across is that I have never given up, but I still struggle to move today. On Tuesday I will take the field in the best possible way and I will do everything possible to win ”.