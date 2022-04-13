Breaking news on New York subway shooting suspect: live news

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James has documented his journey from Wisconsin to the Northeast in a series of YouTube videos posted in recent weeks.

In a video uploaded on March 20, James said he had left Milwaukee (authorities have said he is associated with addresses in Wisconsin) and was staying overnight at a hotel in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“Only on the road, man, I’m just thinking why am I heading back to the danger zone, so to speak,” he said in that video. “You know, it’s triggering a lot of negative thoughts, of course, because I’m suffering, I’ve got a bad case of PTSD after the shit I’ve been through all the fucking years.”

James indicated that he was transporting all of his belongings in the van and would store some of it in a storage unit in the Philadelphia area. Although James said Philadelphia was his final destination, he said the Penske truck he rented was to be dropped off in Newark, New Jersey.

Penske was approached by CNN, who would not confirm that James rented a van, but said they had contacted the FBI to assist in their investigation.

After the night in Fort Wayne, James continued east and headed to Pittsburgh, where he said in a video posted March 21 that he was staying at a hotel near Pittsburgh International Airport.

The next night, in another video, James said that he had found a hotel near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

In that video he is seen drinking whiskey and later begins to show signs of intoxication. Towards the end of the video, he begins to slur his words and, at one point, says that he is falling asleep.

He said he had recently stopped drinking because it gave him “the shakes.”

Around March 25, James uploaded a video claiming that he had arrived in the Philadelphia area. It is unclear where James was between March 22 and 25 based on the videos.

In that March 25 video, James said he was staying at a Best Western hotel in Bordentown, New Jersey. He also gave her room number and a little tour of the room.

James is also seen drinking in that video.

“Okay, I tried to get high dragging on some Jim Beam a little bit earlier to do this video,” he said. “I want to get high to do this video because I felt like I really couldn’t, it seems like I do my best work when I’m high.”

James also said he was last in New York “a few years ago.”

In the video, James also mentions that he would be staying at the hotel until March 28, when he would move to another lodging within Philadelphia.

The videos have since been removed by YouTube.

CNN has confirmed that James rented a short-term rental apartment on West Ontario Street in Philadelphia. A neighbor identified James to CNN and said that James was at the apartment last week and was seen unloading boxes from a U-Haul truck.

The neighbor also told CNN that police recently searched the apartment.

In a criminal complaint unsealed after James was arrested, prosecutors alleged that James in fact rented an apartment and storage unit in Philadelphia. Records from ride-sharing operator Lyft indicate that he visited the facility on April 11 at 6:17 p.m. ET, according to the complaint.

Those records also indicate that James ordered approximately 21 trips to and from the apartment between March 28 and April 10. CNN has reached out to the management company of the Philadelphia apartment for comment but has not yet received a response.

According to the complaint, records from the apartment management company indicate that James rented the apartment for at least 15 days.

James did not mention any plans to visit the New York area or convey any concrete plans that he was planning a shooting in the videos CNN has reviewed.

CNN previously reported that on April 6, James made a reservation to pick up a U-Haul van on April 11 in Philadelphia, according to transaction documentation.

At 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday, just hours before the attack, James drove the U-Haul van to Brooklyn from Staten Island across the Verrazzano Bridge, CNN reported.

James was taken into custody on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon around 2 pm ET.